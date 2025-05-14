Salma Hayek Goes Topless At 58 On A Very Bold Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 Cover | Watch

Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 00:13 IST

At 58, the House of Gucci star has graced the 2025 issue, which hits newsstands on May 17, marking a milestone in her iconic career.

Salma Hayek Pinault is making waves and breaking age stereotypes with her dazzling debut on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. At 58, the House of Gucci star has graced the 2025 issue, which hits newsstands on May 17, marking a milestone in her iconic career.

“I used to look at this magazine and wanted to see who was the new, gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment,” Hayek told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on the Today show. “It never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover. Because (the women) didn’t look like me. My body isn’t necessarily the model type. I never thought that was a possibility – and for it to happen when I’m 58! It’s really shocking.”

Shot in a shallow pool, the sultry cover shows Hayek kneeling in a stunning green swimsuit by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz, complemented by body jewellery from Jacquie Aiche. Though the moment looks effortless, the Oscar nominee confessed to feeling imposter syndrome before the shoot, revealing she tried on over 100 bikinis before stepping in front of the camera. In a video, shared by the actress on her official Instagram account, she can also be seen posing topless in a pool. The video also shows her posing on the beach in sizzling hot bikini sets.

Adding to the pressure was the idea of being captured so vulnerably at this stage of life. But just as she was beginning to feel the nerves, a whale jumped from the ocean behind her, an unexpected sight that changed everything.

“All of a sudden I felt, ‘This is magical. This is my land. I’m 58, I’m doing this. My generation, especially Mexican women, we thought we were going to be dismissed at 35,” Hayek said. “And I got so excited, I felt really free. I put on Bad Bunny, I started dancing, I loved it.”

The 2025 edition features four cover stars: Hayek, Olympian Jordan Chiles, influencer-gymnast Olivia Dunne, and model-entrepreneur Lauren Chan. Among the 34 other women featured are influencer Alix Earle, Paralympic swimmer Ali Truwit, and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

