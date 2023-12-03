রবিবার , ৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Attends Choreographer Mudassar Khan’s Wedding, Video Goes Viral; Watch

ডিসেম্বর ৩, ২০২৩ ২:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
salman khan 2023 12 c9b9618f832d48b37e8e76d96d605673


Last Updated: December 03, 2023, 13:52 IST

Salman Khan Attends Choreographer Mudassar Khan's Wedding

Salman Khan Attends Choreographer Mudassar Khan's Wedding

Mudassar Khan has worked with Salman Khan in films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Reddy and more. He shared the same video on his Instagram stories

Salman Khan has always won his fans’ hearts with simple acts. Recently, a video of him has surfaced online which has gone viral. Salman was seen gracing the wedding of choreographer Mudassar Khan. The video shows Salman Khan’s presence has created a joyous moment.

In the video, Salman is seen wearing the black colour outfit and hugging the groom. Mudassar Khan has shared the same moment on his Instagram stories and wrote, “The moment which will stay forever in my heart.” Mudassar Khan has worked with Salman Khan in films like Dabangg, Bodyguard, Reddy and more. He got married to his girlfriend Riya Kishanchandani. Mudassar Khan announced the good news on his social handle and wrote, “Alhumdulillah, Married, to the most beautiful person in the world. @riya_kishanchandani. Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna..”

Watch the video here:

Salman Khan was recently seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was a huge hit at the box office and was loved by fans. News15 Showsha review reads, “A globetrotting spy thriller, Tiger 3 suffers from a problem many Indian spy films in the past have also gone through. Everything about the film is surface level: the script, and even the direction. The twists and double-crosses invoke indifference and as an audience you can predict them with ease. In all fairness, it’s not just the action, it’s also the sheer energy of the film, and by that I mean the stunts, the gadgets, the songs, the locations, almost everything. It’s what I call “all-stops pulled out entertainment.” The makers of this film want you to suspend your sense of disbelief and just go along for the ride.”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has been written by Aditya Chopra. The film is expected to pave the way for War 2 and the rumoured Tiger vs Pathaan spy film.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

