‘Salman Khan Brings His Food Truck On Film Sets’: Choreographers Open Up On Entourage Cost | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
These comments come at a time when Bollywood actors are being slammed for their rising entourage costs.

Salman Khan was last seen in Sikander.

Choreographers Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji, who have been working in the film industry for years now, have opened up about the ongoing entourage cost debate. In a recent interview, the choreographers explained that while entourage may be a topic of discussion, they have noticed how big stars like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan bear a lot of their costs themselves and do not expect producers to pay for it. For instance, Salman Khan brings his own food truck to his film sets. On the other hand, Aamir Khan also pays his driver’s salary himself and does not expect producers to pay for it.

“When Salman Khan had called us… Everyone knows that a food tent is set up on his films. The Being Human truck is present on his every shoot and they serve the yummiest food. I remember having lunch with Bhai and the food tasted better because he was sitting in front of us,” the choreographers told Hindi Rush recently.

Piyush and Shazia further argued that even actors have become conscious about their entourage ever since filmmakers started calling them out openly. “Entourage is ruining the game and a lot of people have spoken against it, but with Tamannaah, she was very professional and she doesn’t let these things happen. Of course, she also has a team, but her professionalism is top notch,” they added.

“Entourage cost has increased, but because people are speaking against it, so actors have also become hesitant. For instance, Aamir sir had said that since his driver is working for him and not the film, so why will I take his fees from the producer,” choreographers concluded.

These comments come at a time when Bollywood actors are being slammed for their rising entourage costs. Recently, Karan Johar also expressed concerns regarding actors’ high entourage. The filmmaker explained that it is not a financial issue but an “ethical” one. He expressed that the issue needs attention because actors also need to show some grace now.

“I have an ethical problem with entourages, not a financial one. We set a fixed budget for such needs. But if an actor wants anything beyond that, be it a personal trainer or specific dietary requirements, they should cover the cost themselves. I will pay for it only when it’s essential for the film, like in a sports drama requiring a certain physique,” KJo told Komal Nahta on his YouTube channel Game Changer.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com.

November 20, 2025, 08:02 IST

