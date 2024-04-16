মঙ্গলবার , ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৩রা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Firing Case: Mumbai Police Arrests 2 Accused Who Fled Mumbai After Firing Outside Actor’s House

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৬, ২০২৪ ৬:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salman khan firing galaxy shots fired accused identified 2024 04 4790da6ba01c983283b775111433a5a4


Gunshots were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment on April 14.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s apartment in Bandra.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two accused for allegedly firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area on April 14. The Mumbai Police has confirmed that the two accused were caught in Gujarat’s Bhuj late on Monday night.

“Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat’s Bhuj,” officials told news agency ANI.

The two miscreants, who allegedly opened fire outside Salman’s house, had reportedly rented a house for a month in Navi Mumbai’s Panvel area, where the Bollywood superstar has a farmhouse. Two unidentified men fired four rounds outside Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am on Sunday and fled the spot.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was photographed leaving Galaxy Apartments for the first time on Monday afternoon since the firing incident. Salman’s white-coloured Nissan Patrol Bulletproof SUV was surrounded by multiple police vans.

Arbaaz also reacted to the firing, saying the family has been “taken aback” by the shocking incident. Sharing a lengthy statement on his official Instagram handle, Arbaaz said, “The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place.”

As per Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the situation around the Galaxy Apartment remains “tensed”. Salman’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur, also paid a visit to his family on Monday evening. Salman and Iulia have been together for several years, according to media reports.

The Romanian actress-singer was spotted leaving Salman’s building in her white-coloured Mercedes Benz around the evening today. She avoided the paparazzi stationed outside the actor’s Galaxy Apartment. She donned a plain black top and sported wavy locks for the low-key meeting.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.



Source link

