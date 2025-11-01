রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Arsenal extend lead at summit with win over Burnley; Manchester United drop points | Football News কর্ণফুলীতে চলন্ত সিএনজিতে আগুন, অল্পের জন্য রক্ষা পেলেন চালক ও যাত্রী কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত ‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News Salman Khan Goes Desi Cowboy In New Instagram Post, Says He Wishes Maan Panu’s Song ‘I’m Done’ Was His | Bollywood News Karan Johar Heads To Alibaug Ahead Of SRK’s Birthday; Ajith Kumar Reacts To Karur Stampede At Vijay’s Rally | Bollywood News Kanchana 4 Cast Announced: Pooja Hegde And Nora Fatehi Join Raghava Lawrence In Horror-Comedy Sequel | Tamil Cinema News Karun Nair slams century against Kerala in Ranji Trophy; continues blistering run after India A snub | Cricket News মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন মেলান্দহ-মাদারগঞ্জের মানুষের প্রত্যাশা পুরনে বিএনপির মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক সচিব মঞ্জু
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Salman Khan Goes Desi Cowboy In New Instagram Post, Says He Wishes Maan Panu’s Song ‘I’m Done’ Was His | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Salman Khan Goes Desi Cowboy In New Instagram Post, Says He Wishes Maan Panu’s Song ‘I’m Done’ Was His | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Salman Khan flaunts his cowboy-inspired look in a viral Instagram post and praises Maan Panu’s new track I’m Done, calling it “an amazing song after a long time.”

Salman Khan set Instagram ablaze with his latest post, where he channels rugged cowboy charm in a rustic stable setting.

Salman Khan set Instagram ablaze with his latest post, where he channels rugged cowboy charm in a rustic stable setting.

It’s not every day that an Instagram post feels like a movie still, but Salman Khan has that rare ability to turn the simplest frame into a story. Late Friday evening, the superstar shared a new post that immediately sent fans into a frenzy — not for a film announcement or brand collaboration, but for his effortlessly striking cowboy-inspired look.

Clad in weathered denim, a fitted charcoal tee, and a brown wide-brimmed hat, Salman looked every bit the rugged drifter — poised, composed, and quietly magnetic. Against the backdrop of a sun-dappled stable, the actor posed beside a horse, blending earthy warmth with old-school charisma.

The picture exudes the timeless energy that fans associate with him — a mix of cinematic grit and lived-in grace. But beyond the style moment, the actor’s caption added another layer of charm, as he took a moment to praise singer Maan Panu’s new track, “I’m Done,” calling it “an amazing track after a very long time.” His caption read, “An amazing track after a very long time.. Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs.”

Maan Panu’s ‘I’m Done’ Gets Salman’s Seal Of Approval

The track I’m Done, from Maan Panu’s latest album I-Popstar: Vol. 1, has been creating waves for its fresh sound and emotional resonance. The song explores themes of closure, growth, and self-discovery — elements that seem to have struck a chord with Salman, who has often supported emerging musical talent.

Salman Khan’s Action-Packed Slate Ahead

On the professional front, Salman’s calendar remains as power-packed as ever. He will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, a high-octane war drama that has already generated major buzz since its announcement. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is expected to showcase Salman in a fierce and patriotic avatar as an Indian Army officer.

Adding to the excitement, rumours of his reunion with director Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 have further thrilled fans, promising an emotionally rich and nostalgic storytelling experience reminiscent of their previous collaboration.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published:

November 01, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Salman Khan Goes Desi Cowboy In New Instagram Post, Says He Wishes Maan Panu’s Song ‘I’m Done’ Was His
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
কর্ণফুলীতে চলন্ত সিএনজিতে আগুন, অল্পের জন্য রক্ষা পেলেন চালক ও যাত্রী

কর্ণফুলীতে চলন্ত সিএনজিতে আগুন, অল্পের জন্য রক্ষা পেলেন চালক ও যাত্রী

কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত

কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত

Karan Johar Heads To Alibaug Ahead Of SRK’s Birthday; Ajith Kumar Reacts To Karur Stampede At Vijay’s Rally | Bollywood News

Karan Johar Heads To Alibaug Ahead Of SRK’s Birthday; Ajith Kumar Reacts To Karur Stampede At Vijay’s Rally | Bollywood News

Kanchana 4 Cast Announced: Pooja Hegde And Nora Fatehi Join Raghava Lawrence In Horror-Comedy Sequel | Tamil Cinema News

Kanchana 4 Cast Announced: Pooja Hegde And Nora Fatehi Join Raghava Lawrence In Horror-Comedy Sequel | Tamil Cinema News

মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন

মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন

মেলান্দহ-মাদারগঞ্জের মানুষের প্রত্যাশা পুরনে বিএনপির মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক সচিব মঞ্জু

মেলান্দহ-মাদারগঞ্জের মানুষের প্রত্যাশা পুরনে বিএনপির মনোনয়ন প্রত্যাশী সাবেক সচিব মঞ্জু

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST