Salman Khan Goes Desi Cowboy In New Instagram Post, Says He Wishes Maan Panu’s Song ‘I’m Done’ Was His | Bollywood News

Last Updated:
It’s not every day that an Instagram post feels like a movie still, but Salman Khan has that rare ability to turn the simplest frame into a story. Late Friday evening, the superstar shared a new post that immediately sent fans into a frenzy — not for a film announcement or brand collaboration, but for his effortlessly striking cowboy-inspired look.
Clad in weathered denim, a fitted charcoal tee, and a brown wide-brimmed hat, Salman looked every bit the rugged drifter — poised, composed, and quietly magnetic. Against the backdrop of a sun-dappled stable, the actor posed beside a horse, blending earthy warmth with old-school charisma.
The picture exudes the timeless energy that fans associate with him — a mix of cinematic grit and lived-in grace. But beyond the style moment, the actor’s caption added another layer of charm, as he took a moment to praise singer Maan Panu’s new track, “I’m Done,” calling it “an amazing track after a very long time.” His caption read, “An amazing track after a very long time.. Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs.”
Maan Panu’s ‘I’m Done’ Gets Salman’s Seal Of Approval
The track I’m Done, from Maan Panu’s latest album I-Popstar: Vol. 1, has been creating waves for its fresh sound and emotional resonance. The song explores themes of closure, growth, and self-discovery — elements that seem to have struck a chord with Salman, who has often supported emerging musical talent.
Salman Khan’s Action-Packed Slate Ahead
On the professional front, Salman’s calendar remains as power-packed as ever. He will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, a high-octane war drama that has already generated major buzz since its announcement. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is expected to showcase Salman in a fierce and patriotic avatar as an Indian Army officer.
Adding to the excitement, rumours of his reunion with director Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 have further thrilled fans, promising an emotionally rich and nostalgic storytelling experience reminiscent of their previous collaboration.
Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More
Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More
November 01, 2025, 22:00 IST