Salman Khan Goes Desi Cowboy In New Instagram Post, Says He Wishes Maan Panu’s Song ‘I’m Done’ Was His | Bollywood News

Salman Khan flaunts his cowboy-inspired look in a viral Instagram post and praises Maan Panu’s new track I’m Done, calling it “an amazing song after a long time.”

Salman Khan set Instagram ablaze with his latest post, where he channels rugged cowboy charm in a rustic stable setting.

It’s not every day that an Instagram post feels like a movie still, but Salman Khan has that rare ability to turn the simplest frame into a story. Late Friday evening, the superstar shared a new post that immediately sent fans into a frenzy — not for a film announcement or brand collaboration, but for his effortlessly striking cowboy-inspired look.

Clad in weathered denim, a fitted charcoal tee, and a brown wide-brimmed hat, Salman looked every bit the rugged drifter — poised, composed, and quietly magnetic. Against the backdrop of a sun-dappled stable, the actor posed beside a horse, blending earthy warmth with old-school charisma.

The picture exudes the timeless energy that fans associate with him — a mix of cinematic grit and lived-in grace. But beyond the style moment, the actor’s caption added another layer of charm, as he took a moment to praise singer Maan Panu’s new track, “I’m Done,” calling it “an amazing track after a very long time.” His caption read, “An amazing track after a very long time.. Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs.”

Maan Panu’s ‘I’m Done’ Gets Salman’s Seal Of Approval

The track I’m Done, from Maan Panu’s latest album I-Popstar: Vol. 1, has been creating waves for its fresh sound and emotional resonance. The song explores themes of closure, growth, and self-discovery — elements that seem to have struck a chord with Salman, who has often supported emerging musical talent.

Salman Khan’s Action-Packed Slate Ahead

On the professional front, Salman’s calendar remains as power-packed as ever. He will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, a high-octane war drama that has already generated major buzz since its announcement. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is expected to showcase Salman in a fierce and patriotic avatar as an Indian Army officer.

Adding to the excitement, rumours of his reunion with director Kabir Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 have further thrilled fans, promising an emotionally rich and nostalgic storytelling experience reminiscent of their previous collaboration.

