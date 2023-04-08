Salman Khan Holds Pooja Hegde Close In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan New Poster; Confirms Trailer Date

The makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have shared a brand-new poster revealing the trailer release date of the film. The poster features Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan embracing each other affectionately while looking deeply into each other’s eyes. The intense chemistry, visible in the poster, between the two actors has generated anticipation among their fans. The poster was shared by Pooja on Instagram along with the caption that read, “When love takes over! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer out on April 10th.”

Ever since Pooja Hegde shared the post on her social media handle, fans have flocked to the comment section to express their excitement. They seem very ecstatic and can’t wait for the film. One of the users wrote, “Pooja Hegde with Superstar Salman Khan. Wonderful Look.” Another user wrote, “I can see how great this film will come out, just by seeing your smile! Can’t wait.” One more user wrote, “Yayy finally it’s coming. Love the poster.” However, some users were not quite happy with Salman’s hairstyle. A user wrote, “Worst ever hairstyle.” Take a look at the poster below:

Besides this, the makers of the film also released another video on Saturday, raising excitement among all for the movie. The video featured several of Khan’s fans showering love on their favourite actor. Among others, Palak Tiwari also joined the video and called Salman ‘the most hardworking man’.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boosts a big ensemble cast, which has become a common feature in most of Salman’s recent films. The film stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, and Bhagyashree. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. South star Ram Charan will make a special appearance in the film for the song Yentamma. The film is set to release on the silver screens this Eid i.e on April 21.

Following the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will appear in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and is set to hit theatres during Diwali 2023. Furthermore, Salman is expected to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for an upcoming movie Tiger Vs Pathaan. The film is likely to be directed by Siddharth Anand.

