Salman Khan Is ‘Like My Uncle’, SRK A ‘Family Friend’, Says Baba Siddiqui’s Son Zeeshan

Last Updated: November 04, 2024, 17:04 IST

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of former Maharashtra state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui, recently shared insights into his father’s close ties with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Zeeshan described Shah Rukh Khan as a ‘family friend’ but emphasized that Salman Khan’s bond with their family runs even deeper, saying that Salman ‘treats him as an uncle.’ In October, Baba Siddiqui was tragically shot dead in Mumbai, a loss deeply felt by both the film and political communities.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Zeeshan elaborated, “Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are family friends. Salman bhai is more than a family friend. He is family. Shah Rukh sir is also a family friend but Salman bhai and Papa were childhood friends. Salman bhai is very close.” The two actors were regulars at Baba Siddiqui’s annual iftar gatherings, where they would often be seen posing with him for the cameras.

Zeeshan also highlighted Salman Khan’s unwavering support following his father’s passing, sharing that Salman has been in regular contact, checking in on the family. “After dad’s death, I have been talking to Salman in every one or two days. He checks on us, how is the family doing and all that,” he mentioned. Reflecting on why he considers Salman an uncle, Zeeshan said, “Salman is like my uncle. I call him bhai because of his persona but because he was friends with my father so he would be my uncle. I treat him as an uncle.”

The deep bond between Baba Siddiqui and Salman was evident during Baba’s funeral, where a grief-stricken Salman was seen paying his last respects. Previously, Zeeshan spoke about how profoundly Salman has been impacted by his father’s death. “Salman bhai has been very upset after the incident. Pitaji (dad) and Salman bhai were close like real brothers. After dad’s death, bhai has supported us a lot. He always checks in on me and at night, talks to me about being unable to sleep. His support is always there and will continue the same,” he shared in a conversation with BBC Hindi.

Baba Siddiqui, known for his strong connections in Bollywood, played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. In 2013, he famously brought the two stars together, leading to their iconic hug at his iftar party, held at a luxury hotel in Mumbai.