রবিবার , ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Joins Rekha, Tamannaah Bhatia And Others At Andre Timmins’ Star-Studded Birthday Bash; See Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৪ ৫:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Bollywood’s finest gathered in Mumbai to celebrate Andre Timmins’ birthday in a star-studded affair featuring Salman Khan, Rekha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, and many more.

Bollywood’s biggest stars came together on Saturday night to celebrate Andre Timmins’ birthday, co-founder of Wizcraft International Entertainment. The glittering affair in Mumbai boasted a stellar guest list that included Salman Khan, Rekha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, Vijay Varma, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Chunky Panday, among others.

The star-studded event quickly made waves on social media as pictures and moments from the party surfaced online. Salman Khan, who continues to navigate heightened security due to recent threats, was spotted arriving in his signature casual style. Dressed in a black t-shirt and denim, the actor posed for photos alongside the birthday boy and producer Boney Kapoor, who opted for a classic white kurta-pyjama. In another heartwarming image shared by Chunky Panday, Salman is seen enjoying a candid moment with Jackie Shroff.

Karan Johar made an impression on the red carpet, rocking an all-black outfit and posing for cameras. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, still riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was also seen attending the bash.

Rekha, as always, stole the spotlight with her impeccable style. The legendary actress stunned in a black trench coat layered over an organza shirt and structured skirt, accessorized with a glamorous gold sling. Designer Manish Malhotra couldn’t hold back his admiration, posting on Instagram, “Obsessed with the one and only icon… Her timeless Style and just Her and there is always her in every look of hers.”

The celebration also saw celebrity couples turning heads, with Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, as well as Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor, gracing the event. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza looked effortlessly stylish, with Riteish in a cord set and Genelia rocking a printed dress. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma brought major couple goals to the evening, arriving hand-in-hand.

Other notable attendees included Abhishek Banerjee of Stree 2, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Fardeen Khan, Ramesh Taurani and family, Nikhil Dwivedi, Arbaaz Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The memorable night was a fitting tribute to Andre Timmins, who was surrounded by Bollywood’s finest as he celebrated his special day.

