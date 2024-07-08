Salman Khan Rings In MS Dhoni’s Birthday At Galaxy Apartment; Javed Akhtar Gives Epic Response To Troll

Salman Khan hosted an intimate birthday bash for Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday. The cricketer turned 43 on Sunday, July 7. In a video surfaced online, Dhoni was seen ringing in his birthday with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and Salman at the Bollywood star’s Bandra home, Galaxy Apartment. Salman organised a special cake for Dhoni’s birthday and helped him ring in his big day.

Javed Akhtar, a stalwart in the showbiz industry with a career spanning over five decades, is known for his forthright nature and strong opinions. The veteran lyricist, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, recently demonstrated his unwavering stance on Twitter. When a troll provocatively called him a ‘son of gaddar,’ Akhtar responded with a powerful retort, showing that he will always stand up for himself.

Sonakshi Sinha recently married her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, and has moved into a new luxury apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Two weeks after the wedding, she posted new photos from the intimate celebrations, showing her hugging her mother, Poonam Sinha, and father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha. In the caption, she wrote that she is missing her parents a lot today and recalled how emotional her mother became upon realising that her daughter would be moving out after marriage. Sonakshi also reminded herself that it is just a 25-minute drive from her new home in Bandra to her family’s house in Juhu.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony, Shloka Mehta wowed everyone with three fabulous outfits, all brilliantly styled by her sister Diya Mehta Jatia. One look that truly stole the show was a peach lehenga, reminiscent of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic Bole Chudiyan ensemble from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Shloka and Diya dived into Manish Malhotra’s archives to recreate Kareena Kapoor’s famous outfit, crafting a custom lehenga for the Ambani family’s eldest daughter-in-law. Diya shared photos of Shloka’s dazzling look on Instagram, and the internet couldn’t get enough.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is making waves with new conflicts, friendships, evictions and controversies. A recent incident involving Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey divided the internet when Malik slapped Pandey for complimenting his second wife, Kritika Malik. Now, a viral video shows Vishal and Luv Kataria making inappropriate jokes about Kritika’s gym clothes. Vishal was bashed about it by Payal Malik and Anil Kapoor. Now, Gauahar Khan has come out in his support.

