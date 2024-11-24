Salman Khan Says People Think He’s Arrogant Because Of The Way He Walks: ‘Chaal Ko Badal Nahi Sakta…’

Last Updated: November 24, 2024, 17:19 IST

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled contestant Rajat Dalal for his behaviour while looking back at his past doings.

Salman Khan talks about his gait.

In the latest Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan schooled contestant Rajat Dalal for his behaviour. Salman pointed out incidents where Rajat had threatened fellow housemates and advised him to correct his attitude when interacting with others. Salman also reflected on his own past behaviour, sharing personal examples of times when he acted carelessly. The clip is now going viral fans, many of whom praised Salman for publicly admitting his own mistakes.

In the episode, when Rajat mentioned his habit of keeping his legs on the table, Salman Khan shared that he also had the same habit. He recalled old clips where he sat casually at a police station. Salman said, “Yes, I also have that habit. If you have noticed old clips of mine from years ago, it shows Salman Khan at the police station and look how disrespectfully he is sitting there. But I had no involvement there so why will I look scared? But, when the official arrives with the senior, who has his badge… to stand up and give him the respect…”

He went on to add, “So when I myself look at those clippings where I am sitting that way that I do not feel good about it. ‘What was I doing there like this?’ Now I have a way of walking. I cannot change that. It seems as if I am vain, arrogant. No! I come in front of you and talk in that voice. My voice is stronger than yours. But the choice is that I do not speak like that.”

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the weekend episode to find out who will get eliminated this week among the nominated contestants- Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, and Kashish Kapoor. Digvijay Rathee was given the power to save Kashish

but he refused.