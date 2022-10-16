রবিবার , ১৬ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৩১শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Shares Updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiger 3; BTS’ Jin Announces Solo Album

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৬, ২০২২ ১:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
salman khan jin


Salman Khan has two much-anticipated releases- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. On Saturday, the actor shared an important update on both his films. Tiger 3, starring Salman and Katrina Kaif, has been postponed. The film, which was scheduled to release on Eid 2023, will now arrive in cinemas on Diwali 2023. Meanwhile, he announced that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be an Eid 2023 release, and this would be followed by the release of Tiger 3 during the Diwali 2023 weekend.

Also Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Starrer Action Drama Set to Release On Eid 2023; Check New Poster

Jin, during BTS’ Yet to Come in Busan concert announced that he will be dropping his solo album. This year, BTS announced that they will be going on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects. Following that J-Hope dropped his solo album and following him, Jin will be the next member to drop his solo project. The news obviously left the fans elated and they took to social media to trend ‘Kim Seokjin is coming.’

Also Read: BTS: Jin Announces Solo Album at Yet to Come in Busan Concert, ARMYs Trend ‘Seokjin is Coming’

Besides acting, Rashmika Mandanna also remains a hot topic of discussion pertaining to her rumoured romantic entanglement with Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. As per her own confessions from 2020, Rashmika, who was previously engaged to ex-boyfriend Rakshit Shetty, had developed a deep bond with Vijay Deverakonda on the sets of Geetha Govindam. Moreover, she had declared that she was fonder of Liger star than her ex-fiance Rakshit Shetty.

Also Read: When Rashmika Mandanna Confessed Her Love to Vijay Deverakonda: ‘He Isn’t Insecure Like My Ex’

The massively popular South Korean band BTS, is well known for their natural camaraderie and funny antics that they keep pulling on each other. Recently, the septet’s fans, also known as ARMYs went gaga as Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook took to the stage during their pre-performance rehearsal at the World Expo 2030, in Busan on Saturday, October 15. A video surfaced on the micro-blogging site Twitter where V appeared to be in an off-shoulder outfit, while other members were dressed completely in athleisure clothing.

Also Read: BTS: Jungkook ‘Undresses’ Taehyung During Concert’s Pre-Performance Rehearsal, TaeKook Stans Lose Calm

Rishab Shetty’s cinematic marvel Kantara is continuing to rake in moolah at the box office! The movie garnered rave reviews when it first hit the theatres on September 30. The film’s unique storyline helped it emerge as a big hit at the box office. Kantara was released in Hindi as well on October 14, and was received well by the audience. In fact, the Rishab Shetty-directed Kannada action drama Kantara seems unstoppable at the box office. The actor-filmmaker has scored a big hit with Kantara, so much so that the movie has surpassed the first-day collections of films like Rocketry, God Father and Vikram.

Also Read: Kantara Hindi Box Office Day 1: Rishab Shetty Film Beats Rocketry, GodFather, Opens at Rs 1.27 Cr

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

