Salman Khan Shoots For BB 18 Amid Security; Samantha Recalls Having Concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny Set

Salman Khan’s security has been tightened following the recent assassination of his close friend and NCP leader, Baba Siddique, who was killed by three attackers on October 12, 2024. The actor also received a fresh death threat from an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore to settle a dispute with the gangster. Despite these threats, Salman has resumed work on the set of Bigg Boss 18 with increased security measures.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu navigated her role in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, after being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder that affects her muscles. Her disorder even proved to be a hurdle during the shoot sometimes. In a recent chat with Galatta India, the actress recalled how she once had a concussion and blanked out.

Salman Khan’s journey to fame is famous, but only his close friends recall his carefree younger days. In a recent interview, Aasif Sheikh shared a story about a drive with Salman, who casually drove on footpaths. When traffic cops stopped them for reckless driving, they didn’t recognise the superstar, creating a memorable moment.

Many reel-to-real-life couples in Bollywood worked together on-screen and later tied the knot in their real life. One such famous couple is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. They have worked together in several films that have performed well at the box office. Recently, rumours about their divorce became headlines. Abhishek Bachchan’s film career has been filled with ups and downs, while his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has delivered multiple box-office hits in her acting career. The couple tied the knot in 2007.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. Their chemistry has always been adored by fans. Well, in an old interview, Vicky Kaushal revealed a funny incident about Katrina Kaif’s first Karwa Chauth. He mentioned that she was losing calm and kept googling about moon updates.

