অক্টোবর ২৮, ২০২৩
Salman Khan Slams Abhishek for Poking Mannara, Taking Parineeti’s Name: ‘Tere Naam Dekh Kar Aaya…’

অক্টোবর ২৮, ২০২৩ ৪:৪১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated: October 27, 2023, 23:15 IST

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra slams Abhishek Kumar for calling her 'duplicate of Parineeti Chopra'.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra slams Abhishek Kumar for calling her ‘duplicate of Parineeti Chopra’.

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra called Abhishek Kumar out for dragging her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s name on the show.

Mannara Chopra got into a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. Mannara got triggered after Abhishek dragged her cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra’s name on the show. Following this, the fight got escalated as Mannara taunted Abhishek by calling their co-contestant Isha Malviya his “girlfriend”. Abhishek and Isha were previously dating each other. However, they called it quits months before entering the show. Mannara’s comment irked Abhishek and he went on to call her “Parineeti Chopra’s duplicate.”

“Meri family se footage le rahe ho. Aapki aukaat dikh rahi hai. Tum apni girlfriend…,” Mannara told Abhishek, who lost his cool at the “girlfriend” remark. “Tum mujhe baar baar gilfriend mat bolo. She is not my girlfriend,” a visibly angry Abhishek responded. For the unversed, Mannara is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s cousin.

Later, Salman Khan schooled Abhishek for crossing the line. “You say that you are my fan. Have you come here after watching Tere Naam? But you don’t have that hairdo. Have you seen the end of that movie? Kya hota hai uske sath dekha,” Salman told Abhishek, while referring to his character of an obsessed lover Radhe in the 2003 movie. “Joote padenge bahar (people will throw shoes at you),” Salman added.

Salman further told Mannara to take it easy and there’s nothing wrong in acknowledging her family on the show. “I don’t want to know if you get along with them or you don’t get along with them,” Salman told Mannara. To which, she quickly added, “We do get along. Parineeti is my sister.”

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra had shared a throwback photo with Mannara on her Instagram Story and showed her support for her cousin. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s mother, Priyanka’s father and Parineeti’s father are siblings.

Wishing Mannara the best for her Bigg Boss 17 journey, Priyanka wrote on Instagram Story, “Throwback to little Mannara Chopra. Good luck little one (red heart, folded hands and flexed biceps emojis).” The throwback photo was taken after Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 pageant. Priyanka was seen wearing the Miss World crown as she posed with a young Mannara at an event.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.cRead More



