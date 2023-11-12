Salman Khan WARNS Samarth As He Flirts With Katrina Kaif On Bigg Boss 17: ‘Abbey, Vicky Bura Maan…’

The latest season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 17 is starting to get intense with every passing day. The recent ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode was an apt example of all the undercurrents and drama one should expect in the coming months. However the weekend became even more special for the contestant, fans and viewers as not just the host Salman Khan graced the house, but his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif also made her way today. Salman and Katrina’s upcoming film Tiger 3 is all set to release on November 12, coming Sunday on the occasion of Diwali.

While the contestants greeted and welcomed Katrina, it was Samarth who went on to praise Katrina, ‘Aap bahut sundar dikh rhe ho…’ Salman then jokingly interrupts him and says ‘Abbey, Vicky[Kaushal] Bura Maan Jayega’. All the contestants then burst out laughing.

While some of the contestants were praised by Salman, few of them were schooled to. Salman was seen schooling Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting her husband Neil Bhatt. He gave an example by showing Aishwarya how she sounds during the fight. Salman then said to Aishwarya, “Aye chal, tu chal. Kitna patience aap iska try karogi? Jo disrespect aap Neil ke saath karti hai that is not ok. Ye bada hi toxic relationship banne wala hai. This is the one and only formula for disaster” (How much are you going to test his patience? The way you disrespect Neil is not ok. This is turning out to be a very toxic relationship.)”

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. The two actors tied the knot in November 2021 and are currently inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

Salman then even warned Vicky Jain also for disrespecting his wife Ankita Lokhande quite often. Ankita however, didn’t really react to the same.

After speaking to Vicky, Salman then spoke to Mannara Chopra who then had an emotional breakdown saying that she didn’t feel like she belonged in Bigg Boss. Mannara addressed her isssues and then assured that she will work towards the same.

Apart from this, Katrina and Salman promoted their film and also dropped a glimpse of Tiger 3. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also joined the duo on stage. They all shared a series of fun banter, and danced together.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays and Sundays, Salman Khan joins the show at 9 pm.