মঙ্গলবার , ২ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৯শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan Wishes ‘Janamdin Mubarak Ho Bhai’ To Ajay Devgn On His 55th Birthday; See Post

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২, ২০২৪ ১০:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
salman ajay 2024 04 cf82bbbfeef346c7fc877ee01feed484


Last Updated:

Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan wishes Ajay Devgn

On the work front, Ajay will be seen in Maidaan. The sports drama is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 55th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from all sides. Salman Khan is also among the celebrities who extended his heartfelt wishes. He took to his X handle and wished Ajay Devgn.

Salman Khan wrote, “Janamdin Mubarak ho bhai…’. Both Ajay and Salman have worked in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.  Earlier, Kajol took to her social media to write a hilarious note for her husband. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo of Ajay posing in bright sunshine. She wrote, “Since I know ur soooooo excited about ur birthday that ur jumping up and down like a kid and clapping ur hands and turning in circles at the thought of your cake … lemme start the day off by wishing u a very very very happy birthday @ajaydevgn. PS:- if anybody has a video of him doing any of this pls send it to me immediately .”

Take a look here:

On the work front, Ajay will be seen in Maidaan. The sports drama is based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, under whose leadership the Indian football team won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962.

Ajay will be essaying the role of Syed Abdul Rahim to tell the story of this unsung hero who was responsible for taking Indian football to new heights and winning accolades for the country. The team at that time comprised illustrious players like Chunni Goswami, PK Banerjee, Balaram, Franco, and Arun Ghosh.

The film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on Eid. Meanwhile, Ajay was last seen in the supernatural film Shaitaan. It was released in cinemas on March 8 this year. The film also stars R Madhavan and Jyothika in lead roles. It was received well at the box office and is still running strong.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

salman ajay 2024 04 cf82bbbfeef346c7fc877ee01feed484
Salman Khan Wishes ‘Janamdin Mubarak Ho Bhai’ To Ajay Devgn On His 55th Birthday; See Post
