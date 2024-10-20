রবিবার , ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Salman Khan’s Cryptic BB 18 Comment Amid Death Threats; Sonam Kapoor On Not Fasting For Anand Ahuja

অক্টোবর ২০, ২০২৪ ১০:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Salman Khan’s Cryptic BB 18 Comment Amid Death Threats; Sonam Kapoor On Not Fasting For Anand Ahuja


Salman Khan makes comment on BB 18; SOnam Kapoor dont fast for hubby

From Salman Khan making cryptic comment on BB 18 to Sonam Kapoor not fasting for Anand Ahuja on Karwa Chauth, check out all updates here

Salman Khan returned to Bigg Boss 18 following his friend, political leader Baba Siddique’s death and a fresh launch of death threat. The promos of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode already showed Salman confessing that he wasn’t in the headspace to return to the reality show. Now, a new clip from the episode has surfaced online in which a tired Salman lamented that he has bigger problems to deal with.

For more updates: Salman Khan Makes a Cryptic Comment on Bigg Boss 18 Amid Death Threats: ‘Kasam Khuda Ki…’ | Watch

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor revealed she doesn’t observes the Karwa Chauth fast. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she doesn’t follow the tradition. However, she does enjoy the festivities around it. Sonam joined her family on Saturday night to apply mehendi and sit with fellow married women who were observing the fast.

For more updates: Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor Says She Doesn’t Fast for Hubby Anand Ahuja, Adds ‘I Don’t…’

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu tied the knot in 1966, a time when Dilip, at 44, was regarded as the ‘most eligible bachelor,’ while Saira was 22. Their marriage quickly became a hot topic in the media, with magazines and tabloids speculating about their plans for children. Years later, when Dilip briefly married Asma Rehman in 1982, rumors swirled that it was because “Saira could not bear a child.” However, Dilip himself clarified that this was not the reason. He revealed that Saira had been pregnant, but sadly, they lost the baby before birth.

For more updates: Dilip Kumar On Losing Baby Boy In Eighth Month: ‘It Was Wrongly Represented That Saira Couldn’t Bear a Child’

Neelam Kothari got emotional as she spoke about her failed first marriage. For the unversed, Neelam got married to UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia in 2000. While Neelam has been private about the divorce, she opened up about the troubles in the marriage in an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 3. The actress revealed that she was asked to change several things, including her name.

For more updates:  Neelam Kothari BREAKS Silence On Her First Failed Marriage: ‘I Was Told To Give Up…’

Ever since Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives was released on Netflix on Friday, the show has become the talk of the town. The second season of the series showed how designer Seema Sajdeh dealt with her divorce from Sohail Khan, brother of Salman Khan. In the third season, the designer opened up about her personal life and revealed that she is dating businessman Vikram Ahuja. Sajdeh was previously engaged to Ahuja before she married Khan.

For more updates:  Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives: Seema Sajdeh Confirms Dating Ex-Fiance Vikram Ahuja After Split From Sohail Khan

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close wat…Read More



Source link

