Samantha Demands Telangana Govt to Publish Hema Committee-Style Report: ‘We, The Women of Telugu…’

Samantha Demands Telangana Govt to Publish Hema Committee-Style Report: ‘We, The Women of Telugu…’

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Hunny Bunny. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Hunny Bunny. (Photo: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls on the Telangana government to publish a report on sexual harassment, amplifying support for women in Telugu cinema.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a powerful stand in support of women in the Telugu film industry by sharing an Instagram story urging the Telangana government to release a sub committee report originally submitted by The Voice of Women, a support group created for women in the Telugu film industry (TFI). Samantha’s public endorsement has added significant weight to the cause.

In her Instagram story, Samantha lauded the efforts of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala, which has been instrumental in bringing the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry to the forefront. Her post read, “We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment.” By drawing a parallel with the WCC’s successful fight for women’s rights in Malayalam cinema, Samantha highlighted the urgent need for similar measures in the Telugu industry.

Samantha’s message emphasised that The Voice of Women was created in 2019, inspired by the WCC’s commitment to justice and safe working conditions. She urged the Telangana government to publish the submitted subcommittee report, which focuses on addressing sexual harassment in the industry. According to Samantha, the publication of this report could lead to the establishment of stringent government and industry policies aimed at protecting women and ensuring a safe and respectful working environment.

The call to action from a prominent figure like Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a significant step in advocating for change within the industry. By using her platform to bring attention to this critical issue, Samantha is not only amplifying the voices of women who have been fighting for justice but also encouraging others to join the movement.

Shrishti Negi

