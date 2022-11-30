বুধবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Samantha Prabhu Likely To Head To South Korea For Myositis Treatment; Arjun-Malaika Refute Pregnancy Rumours

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২২ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
samantha arjun malaika


Samantha Ruth Prabhu is reportedly leaving for South Korea to seek advanced treatment for Myositis, a new report has claimed. If a report by India Glitz is to be believed, then the actress will fly down to South Korea and stay in the country for a few months for advanced treatment. Previously, it was also rumoured that Samantha is seeking Ayurveda treatment for her health. The actress opened up about her Myositis diagnosis in October.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Headed To South Korea For Advance Myositis Treatment? Here’s What We Know

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury Head Nadav Lapid has apologized for his controversial remark regarding Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files. However, he also added that he had spoken on behalf of the entire jury. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Lapid said, “I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted.”

ALSO READ: ‘Didn’t Want to Insult Anyone, Totally Apologise But…’: Nadav Lapid on Remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ | Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the Saudi Arabia shooting schedule of his upcoming movie, Dunki. On Wednesday, the superstar took to Twitter and dropped a video in which he announced the same. He also thanked the entire cast and crew of the film and shared that it was ‘lovely’ shooting in the country. SRK further thanked Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films for letting them shoot at ‘spectacular locations’.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Dunki Shooting Schedule In Saudi Arabia, Says It Was ‘Lovely’

Arjun Kapoor has strongly reacted to a report claiming Malaika Arora is pregnant and is expecting her first child with the actor. On Wednesday afternoon, Arjun took to his Instagram stories and slammed Malaika’s pregnancy rumours, calling them ‘fake gossip’. Later, Malaika also shared Arjun’s Instagram story from her account, rubbishing the rumours, calling them ‘disgusting’.

ALSO READ: Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Malaika Arora Pregnancy Rumours

Actor Vijay Devarakonda on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the investigation relating to the sourcing of funds for his pan-India film ‘Liger’. The actor appeared before ED officials at the agency’s regional office in Hyderabad. As per sources, Devarakonda was questioned about sources of funding for the movie, his remuneration and payments made to other actors including American boxer Mike Tyson.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Appears Before ED in Liger Money Laundering Probe

Read all the Latest Movies News here



