Samantha REACTS As She Gets Wedding Proposal; Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita FIRST Engagement Video Out

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১১, ২০২৪ ১০:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
Samantha Ruth Prabhu got a wedding proposal from a fan. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement video has been released.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted after getting a wedding proposal from a fan. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement video is out.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu received a wedding proposal just days after Naga Chaitanya got engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala. A fan of the actress proposed to her on Instagram with a hilarious video. A fan, who goes by the Instagram handle ‘Mukesh Chintha’ shared a video in which he pretends to track down Samantha’s home in Hyderabad and goes down on one knee in her ‘gym’ to propose to her.

For More: Samantha REACTS As She Gets Wedding Proposal After Naga Chaitanya’s Engagement: ‘Almost Convinced…’

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged last week. The couple, who was dating for two years after Chaitanya separated from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, got engaged in Nagarjuna’s home. While photos from their engagement have gone viral, a new video has surfaced online showing Sobhita from the engagement day. The video, which is the first clip from the engagement ceremony, shows an excited Sobhita getting ready and heading to the engagement venue.

For More: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita FIRST Engagement Video Out: Bride to Be Blushes, Poses For Photos; Watch

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in a Delhi jail, has reportedly gifted actress Jacqueline Fernandez a yacht named after her for her birthday. In a letter to Jacqueline, who is celebrating her birthday on Sunday, Sukesh revealed that the yacht, named “Lady Jacqueline,’ was the same one she selected back in 2021. Sukesh assured her that the yacht will be delivered this month, with all taxes paid, making it fully legitimate.

For More: Jacqueline Fernandez Birthday: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Yacht, 100 iPhone 15 Pros, Full List Inside

A month after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married, photos have surfaced online showing Radhika with her bridesmaids. In photos shared on Instagram, Radhika was seen surrounded by her girl pals and posing for the camera. In the photos, Radhika looked gorgeous as she dressed in a yellow outfit. In the first photo, Radhika was seen laughing her heart out with her friends.

For More: Anant Ambani’s Wife Radhika Merchant Blushes In Rare and Unseen Photos With Friends, Pics Go Viral

Karan Johar recently appeared on the first episode of Zakir Khan’s new show, Aapka Apna Zakir, and shared both funny and emotional moments from his life. Karan talked about how his late father, Yash Johar, struggled when some of his films flopped, leading to the industry being indifferent to him. He also said that he regrets that his father wasn’t there to see Dharma Productions reach its peak success.

For More: Karan Johar Recalls Industry’s Cold Response to His Dad’s Flops: ‘We Were Given Substandard Seats At…’

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces fro…Read More



Source link

