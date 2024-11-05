Samantha Ruth Prabhu BREAKS Silence On Her Box Office Flops: ‘I Made Some Mistakes…’

Last Updated: November 05, 2024, 00:43 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the highly anticipated series directed by Raj & DK, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan. As fans eagerly await this Indian spin-off of the global Citadel franchise, Samantha opened up about the challenges she faced, her journey of self-reflection, and the significance of her character in this new series.

During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Samantha candidly addressed fan questions about her career, past experiences, and upcoming projects. When a fan asked about the effort she put into her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, she didn’t hold back. “I made a promise to myself to challenge myself with every role. Each challenge is more difficult than the last one,” she said, revealing how determined she was to give her best to this project.

Reflecting on her recent career setbacks, Samantha admitted to facing some disappointments. “I agree I made some mistakes in the past; things haven’t really worked out, and I accept failure,” she confessed. She acknowledged that there were times when her performances might not have lived up to expectations but saw this as a learning experience. “I accept that I might not have done my best in the last few films,” she added.

However, Samantha’s excitement about Citadel: Honey Bunny is evident. She described her role as one of the most complex and layered characters she has ever portrayed. “Citadel is something that I am truly proud of, even before its release,” she said. “It is the most layered, complicated, and challenging role of my career. But I’ll let you be the judge of that.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny, which serves as a prequel to the original Citadel series, brings a unique Indian twist to the action-packed world of espionage. Directed by acclaimed filmmakers Raj & DK, the series explores a new storyline, with Samantha and Varun Dhawan leading the cast. This project has pushed Samantha to explore deeper dimensions as an actor, and she’s eager to see how audiences will respond.

The series, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024, promises an intense, thrilling experience that showcases Samantha’s dedication and growth as an actress.