Samantha Ruth Prabhu Flaunts Mangalsutra As She Arrives With Husband Raj Nidimoru In Hyderabad | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 01:30 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and husband Raj Nidimoru were spotted at Hyderabad airport weeks after their wedding, with the actress drawing attention as she flaunted her mangalsutra.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Raj Nidimoru made a stylish appearance at the Hyderabad airport, just a month after tying the knot. The newlyweds, who got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony, were photographed arriving together, with Samantha’s mangalsutra becoming the highlight of the moment.

Videos circulating online show the couple stepping out of the airport while engaging in a light-hearted conversation. Samantha looked effortlessly chic in an all-black ensemble, which she paired with a statement belt. As she walked alongside Raj, the actress was seen proudly flaunting her mangalsutra, drawing attention from fans and photographers alike.

Raj Nidimoru, on the other hand, kept it casual yet stylish in a brown shirt paired with blue denim jeans. He completed his look with sunglasses tucked neatly into his shirt, complementing Samantha’s understated yet elegant airport style.

Inside Samantha and Raj’s love story and wedding

For those unaware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru had reportedly been in a relationship for several years before deciding to take the plunge. The duo is believed to have fallen in love during the shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over the past few months, they were frequently spotted together at various locations and were seen celebrating festivals and personal milestones as a couple.

The pair chose to keep their wedding ceremony low-key and private, with only around 30 guests in attendance. Following the wedding, Samantha shared official pictures from the ceremony on her social media handles, offering fans a glimpse into their special day. The intimate celebration was widely appreciated by fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Soon after their wedding, Samantha also shared pictures from her honeymoon trip to Lisbon. The photos showed the couple soaking in the culture, architecture and scenic beauty of the city, further delighting her followers.

On a related note, Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The Ye Maaya Chesave co-stars tied the knot in 2017 after transitioning from friends to partners. However, the couple announced their separation in 2021 and later finalised their divorce. Following the split, Naga Chaitanya went on to date actor Sobhita Dhulipala, and the two got married in 2024.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up to return to Telugu cinema with Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress recently unveiled the first look of the film, which features her in a housewife-like avatar with an intense expression. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the action drama is based on a concept by her husband Raj Nidimoru and also stars Gulshan Devaiah in a key role.

Apart from this, Samantha also has the web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom lined up, marking another exciting addition to her upcoming projects.

First Published: January 09, 2026, 01:30 IST

