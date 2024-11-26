Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up On Bollywood’s Pap Culture: ‘I Have Never Called Paps…’

Last Updated: November 26, 2024, 00:38 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently seen on Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, celebrated for her roles in Telugu blockbusters like Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, and Eega, became a sensation in Bollywood with her portrayal of Raji, a Sri Lankan rebel operative in The Family Man 2. Her recent role in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan further cemented her position in Hindi film industry. Despite her growing popularity, Samantha admits she is still adjusting to Bollywood’s pervasive paparazzi culture.

In an interview with Galatta India, Samantha revealed her discomfort with being constantly photographed. “It still gets to me. Every time I see a camera on my face, I have this little shudder. I know people think that celebs call the paps, but I honestly have never done that. Every time I’m taken by surprise, and it still instills a little bit of fear,” she confessed.

Coming from the South Indian film industry, Samantha explained that the paparazzi culture is unfamiliar territory for her. “In the South, there’s no paparazzi culture. It’s not something I grew up with or have been made familiar with. This is new for me,” she said.

Samantha added, “I’m very used to switching on and off. Post-shoot, I’m extremely… how do I say this? There’s no fancy star quality about me. I can’t claim I’m simple, but I am extremely real. So when I’m not working, I switch off completely. That leaves me vulnerable when I’m caught off guard by a camera or someone taking my picture or video. I’m still not used to it. I don’t encourage it and I’m not fond of that attention.”

She further shared her unease with public speaking and hearing her own voice. “I’m not fond of hearing my own voice,” she admitted with a smile.