শনিবার , ১২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৮শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Headline 41st India Day Parade In New York

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১২, ২০২৩ ৫:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 08 12t171429.282


Samantha is currently taking a break from acting.

Samantha is currently taking a break from acting.

The India Parade is organised by the Federation of India Association in New York on August 20 every year, to commemorate India’s Independence Day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most bankable actresses in the South film industry. She has established her acting mettle in the entertainment industry. She has now received one of the most prestigious honours that have made her fans delighted. Samantha has got an invitation and a rare opportunity to headline the 41st World’s Largest India Day Parade. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will also be present at the event. This parade will be held as a part of Independence Day celebrations in New York. The India Parade is organised by the Federation of India Association in New York every year on August 20 to commemorate India’s Independence Day. Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and others will also attend the event. A film star is rarely extended the invitation to participate in this event. Allu Arjun, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others have received this invitation before Samantha.

Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a break from films. She completed her much-talked-about film Kushi, before taking her break. Kushi’s storyline, according to IMDB, revolves around Vijay (Vijay Deverakonda) and Aradhya (Samantha)’s love story. Vijay is shown as an employee of the state-run telecom company BSNL, while Aradhya is a corporate professional working in iLabs Centre. How their love story unfolds forms the core theme of Kushi. Makers unveiled the trailer of this film grandly on August 9 in Hyderabad. The trailer is now available on the Youtube channel of Mythri Movie Makers and has received 15 million views.

Samantha and Vijay’s supporters rallied behind them and commented that the glimpse looked phenomenal. A fan commented that Kushi will be successful like the film Geetha Govindam. Geetha Govindam, a romantic comedy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna was a hit at the box office.

Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana will hit the big screens on September 1, 2023. The film boasts a talented cast starring Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Lakshmi, Jayaram, and others. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for this film and G Murali handled the cinematography.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm gambling at chittagong 12.0
জুয়ার আসর থেকে গ্রেফতার ১০
বাংলাদেশ
1691841325 photo
‘Hardik Pandya doesn’t have to be MS Dhoni’: Former India cricketer jumps into defence of T20I skipper | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Wave therapy
Wave Therapy: ওষুধ, ইনজেকশন ও অপারেশনের ঝামেলা শেষ! বিনামূল্যেই চিকিৎসা হচ্ছে এই থেরাপিতে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2023 08 12t171429.282
Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Headline 41st India Day Parade In New York
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTGNEWS 9

‘শেখ হাসিনাকে খুনের হুমকিদাতা পরিকল্পনাকারীদের প্রতিনিধি’

 hina khan in a manish malhotra saree

Hina Khan is a Sparkling Beauty in Stunning Saree By Manish Malhotra

 wm ru rtwo asxs okl

বিজিবি মোতায়েন, পরিস্থিতি শান্ত, আহত অসংখ্য

 bsec1 4

৪ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে সতর্ক করলো বিএসইসি – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Ranil Wickramasinghe File Photo 12 05 2022

শপথ নিচ্ছেন রনিল, ধর্মগুরুদের বিরোধিতা

 jungkook 1 1

Jungkook Earns Two Nominations At People’s Choice Awards, Shares Pretty Selcas From Qatar

 akshay kumar and anupam kher 1

Anupam Kher Celebrates 10 Years of Special 26; Asks Akshay Kumar ‘Film Ka Sequel Banna Chaiye Ki Nahi?’

 wm pakistanblashphemy1

শ্রীলঙ্কান নাগরিককে হত্যা, পাকিস্তানে গ্রেফতার ১২০

 board sovaa 2

২৮ কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভা আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 hasan mahmud 2

যানবাহন ভাঙচুর করতে রাস্তায় সমাবেশ করছে বিএনপি: তথ্যমন্ত্রী