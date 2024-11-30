Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father’s Rare Comment On Her Divorce Goes Viral: ‘I Sat Down For Long Time…’

Last Updated: November 30, 2024, 00:15 IST

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had been married for four years before announcing their separation just days before their anniversary.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in October 2021, it sent shockwaves across the Telugu film industry. Samantha’s father, Joseph Prabhu, had also shared his poignant feelings about the former couple’s separation on Facebook, and his words have now resurfaced following his passing on Friday.

Sharing a heartfelt poem, Joseph wrote:

“Long long ago,

There was a story,

And it doesn’t exist anymore!

So, let’s start a new story;

And a new chapter!”

The post accompanied throwback photos from ChaySam’s wedding, which Facebook had brought up as a memory. His poetic expression struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments with messages of support.

Responding to their kind words, Joseph admitted the divorce news felt “like bolts from the blue” and took him time to process. He wrote, “It took me a long time to overcome my emotions and feelings. Life is too short to sit down with feelings and get bogged down.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had been married for four years before announcing their separation just days before their anniversary in 2021. While Samantha has since focused on her career, Chaitanya is preparing to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple will tie the knot on December 4.

Born in Chennai to Joseph and Ninette Prabhu, Samantha grew up in a close-knit family alongside her two brothers, Jonathan and David. Despite Samantha’s rise to superstardom, Joseph largely stayed out of the limelight.

On the professional front, Samantha was recently seen in Raj & DK’s web series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. Delivering a gritty performance as a spy, Samantha impressed fans with her action sequences and emotional depth. Just a day before her father’s passing, she attended the series’ success party.