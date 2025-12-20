Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 22:00 IST

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar powers Bollywood’s 2025 finish as Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises it, while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcome a baby boy.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar dominates the box office as Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises the film, while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce their second baby boy.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has firmly established itself as one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, ensuring that Hindi cinema ends 2025 on an emphatic high. The Aditya Dhar-directed film has generated significant buzz, and many big names in Bollywood have appreciated the film. The latest to join this bandwagon is Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

For More: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar’s ‘Masculine Spine’, Aditya Dhar Calls Him A ‘Brother’

Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh welcomed their second child on December 19, and while this news was confirmed by the cast of Laughter Chefs Season 3 as well, the couple didn’t share an official post on their social media until now. A day after becoming parents, Haarsh and Bharti shared a beautiful video announcing the birth of their second baby boy.

For More: Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Finally Share Video Announcing Birth Of Second Baby Boy | Watch

Taylor Swift has spoken candidly about the challenges she has faced in sustaining romantic relationships while touring, revealing that her experience changed dramatically after she began dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

For More: Taylor Swift Opens Up On Why Touring No Longer Hurts Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

Malayalam cinema veteran Sreenivasan passed away on Saturday at the age of 69. The actor, screenwriter, director and producer had been admitted in Tripunithura on Friday night after developing breathing difficulties. He was reportedly travelling for dialysis at a private hospital in Kochi when his condition worsened and was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tripunithura.

For More: Actor Sreenivasan’s Mortal Remains To Be Kept At Ernakulam Town Hall For Public Tribute

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, created a lot of buzz with his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix. It was well received by the viewers and has now earned him his first award. Aryan won the Best Debutant Director of the Year award at the NDTV Indian of the Year event in New Delhi. What also caught everyone’s attention was Aryan’s acceptance speech in Hindi where he dedicated his award to his mother Gauri Khan.

For More: Aryan Khan Dedicates First Award For The Ba***ds Of Bollywood To Mom Gauri Khan

First Published: December 20, 2025, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Sandeep Reddy Vanga Lauds Dhurandhar; Haarsh Limbachiyaa And Bharti Singh Announce Birth Of Second Baby Boy