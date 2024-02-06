মঙ্গলবার , ৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৩শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor’s Best Actor Award For Animal: ‘Pehle Hi Pata…’ | Video

untitled design 21 2024 01 5115717fb9724293b80421b7a1797dfb


Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal also recently released on Netflix.

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal also recently released on Netflix.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he attended the event for Ranbir and the team of Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga teamed up for their first movie, Animal, which has done immensely well at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor’s stellar performance in Animal bagged him the Best Actor title at an awards show last month. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not win the Best Director award, he recently revealed that he already knew that he wouldn’t win. He also reacted to Ranbir’s win.

Speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Pehle hi pata tha. I went for Ranbir and the team. I was very happy. If the actor is getting Best Actor, that means you are getting everything. That’s what my calculation is.”

Watch their interaction here:

Since his film Animal was released in theatres in December last year, Ranbir Kapoor has been all the rage. His fans cannot stop gushing over his stellar acting prowess and gripping screen presence.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor left his fans pleasantly surprised after he signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love And War With Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film reunites Bhansali and Kapoor after 17 years and marks the filmmaker’s first film with Kaushal. The new film was announced on Wednesday, January 24.

The film is reportedly a love story, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali will hit a pause on his signature period frames with this project. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025. Ranbir also has Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 and Bhramastra 3 in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, the sequel to his superhit film Animal.

