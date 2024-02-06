Sandeep Reddy Vanga Says One Will Feel Like Puking At Farhan Akhtar’s Mirzapur: ‘Duniya Bhar Ke Gaali…’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, faced criticism for portraying toxic masculinity in the character Ranvijay. Lyricist Javed Akhtar called such films dangerous. In response, Sandeep suggested that Javed Akhtar should check his son Farhan Akhtar’s work before criticising his film.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep said, “It is very clear that he did not watch the film. It’s very clear in that comment that he did not see the entire film. Now if someone is talking without watching the film, what can I say about them? Obviously you feel bad because it is very clear that he has not seen the film and not only about him, anybody who is throwing stones on an art piece, why don’t they check their surroundings first?”

He reasoned why didn’t he say the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was making Mirzapur. “Why didn’t he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur. Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?”

Recently, speaking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival in Aurangabad, Javed Akhtar opened up on the type of films gaining success these days. “If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe, if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman…and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous,” he said, seemingly referring to a scene between Ranbir and Triptii Dimrii’s characters in the much-talked about film. Incidentally, Vanga’s film Kabir Singh (the Hindi remake of his Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy) starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, had a scene wherein Shahid’s character slaps Kiara’s character.