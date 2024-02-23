শুক্রবার , ২৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১০ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sandeshkhali Shows Sanatan Dharma Eradication Not Statement but Campaign: BJP’s Swipe at Opposition

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৩, ২০২৪ ৭:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
sandeshkhali case updates 2024 02 05c55a25751c44fbb8841a7ea3ea3a7a


Published By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: February 23, 2024, 19:10 IST

Several women in Sandeshkhali had accused Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion. (PTI File)

Several women in Sandeshkhali had accused Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexually assaulting them under coercion. (PTI File)

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at the Trinamool Congress government for not allowing his party’s leaders, including a group of women comprising legislators and others to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali

The BJP on Friday launched a broadside on opposition parties over the alleged targeting of Hindus in West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, claiming this goes on to prove that the assertion about the eradication of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ is not merely a statement but a campaign.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at the Trinamool Congress government for not allowing his party’s leaders, including a group of women comprising legislators and others to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali and not arresting Shajahan Sheikh, a local TMC strongman.

Sheikh has been accused by some women in Sandeshkhali of running a ring of TMC members involved in land grabs and sexual assault. Trivedi told reporters that it was not only about the West Bengal government protecting him but there was a particular mindset which believes in “secular protection” of some people irrespective of crimes and atrocities they commit.

While “secular parties” are keeping mum because they weigh the complaints of women against their vote-bank politics even the self-proclaimed champions of women’s rights have maintained silence, he said. This is not merely an incident but a phenomenon which has destroyed Bengal for over two centuries, the Rajya Sabha member said as he referred to targeting of women and Hindus in the past.

It is not about Hindus and Muslims. Some parties believe in protecting radicals and criminal elements among Muslims to maintain their hold on power and are not concerned about the future, he alleged.

Citing a new law passed in Karnataka which mandates that the state government will collect 10 per cent of the income of temples that have revenues of more than Rs 1 crore and the earlier comments of some DMK leaders in Tamil Nadu criticising ‘Sanatan Dharma’, he said all these developments, including the Sandeshkhali incident, show that the “eradication of Sanatan Dharma is not merely a statement but a campaign”.

These parties gave Haj subsidy, now scrapped, and imposed taxes on temples, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

pragati pal 2023 11 ba547fe4352142f048a009545db82420
Pragati Pal

Pragati Pal is Sub-Editor at News18.com, covering general and national day-to-day news. Follow her @PragatiPal6Read More



