বুধবার , ৩০ আগস্ট ২০২৩
Sanjay Dutt Shares Photo With Sisters Priya and Namrata Dutt On Rakhi, Calls Them ‘Pillars Of Strength’

আগস্ট ৩০, ২০২৩
fotojet 7 6


Sanjay Dutt with sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt with sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

On Raksha Bandhan today, Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt note for sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actor Sanjay Dutt took to social media to share a picture with his sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He expressed his heartfelt love for his beloved sisters and appreciated them for being his pillars of strength.

He wrote, “My dearest Priya and Anju, on this Raksha Bandhan, I want to remind you both of the deep love and respect I hold for you. Just as you’ve been my pillars of strength, I promise to always stand by you, protecting and cherishing our bond. May our connection remain as pure and unbreakable as a sister’s love. Wishing you a joyful and blessed Raksha Bandhan!” Check out the post here:

In the photo, Namrata sports a red traditional suit and Priya, a monochrome printed suit. Sanjay Dutt sported a white kurta in his inimitable style as he held his sisters close.

Actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt’s son, Sanjay Dutt has two sisters, Priya and Namrata Dutt. Sanjay got married to Richa Sharma in 1987, but sadly, she passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour. His daughter, Trishala, comes from his first marriage. In 2008, Sanjay married Maanayata Dutt, and they have twins together, a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra.

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi, also starring Raveena Tandon, and in the sci-fi horror comedy film, The Virgin Tree, featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari, and in an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More





Source link

