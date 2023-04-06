Sanjeeda Shaikh Takes Hotness To A Different Level With Sexy Pictures On Instagram

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s sexy pictures on Instagram are a treat for her fans. The actress is quite active on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers. Her Instagram account, @iamsanjeeda, has over 2 million followers.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram feed is a mix of stunning selfies, glamorous photoshoots, behind-the-scenes glimpses from her projects, and personal moments with her family and friends. She often shares photos of herself dressed in traditional Indian attire, as well as modern Western outfits, showcasing her versatile fashion sense.

Sanjeeda’s Instagram photos are also a testament to her love for travel. She often shares pictures and videos from her trips to exotic locations around the world, including scenic beaches, picturesque mountains, and vibrant cities.

Sanjeeda was born in Kuwait, but her family later moved to Mumbai, when she was a child. She completed her schooling and college education in Mumbai.

Sanjeeda was in a long-term relationship with her co-star Aamir Ali, whom she met on the sets of the TV show Kya Dill Mein Hai. The couple got married in 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed a daughter named Ayra in 2019. However, in 2020, there were reports of trouble in their marriage, and the couple eventually separated. They have not commented publicly on the reasons for their separation, but they continue to co-parent their daughter.

She made her acting debut in 2005 with the TV show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and gained popularity with her roles in TV series like Kayamath, Ek Hasina Thi, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She has also acted in several Bollywood films, including Baghban, Pankh, and Taish.

Apart from acting, Sanjeeda is also an accomplished dancer and has participated in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has won several awards for her performances in both acting and dancing.

