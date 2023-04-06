বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sanjeeda Shaikh Takes Hotness To A Different Level With Sexy Pictures On Instagram

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৩ ৬:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sanjeeda shaikh


Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 01:12 IST

Sanjeeda Shaikh looks sensuous and hot in the pictures she posts on Instagram.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Sanjeeda Shaikh looks sensuous and hot in the pictures she posts on Instagram.

Sanjeeda Shaikh, a popular actress on television, has over 2 million followers on Instagram and her pictures keep them hooked.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s sexy pictures on Instagram are a treat for her fans. The actress is quite active on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers. Her Instagram account, @iamsanjeeda, has over 2 million followers.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s Instagram feed is a mix of stunning selfies, glamorous photoshoots, behind-the-scenes glimpses from her projects, and personal moments with her family and friends. She often shares photos of herself dressed in traditional Indian attire, as well as modern Western outfits, showcasing her versatile fashion sense.

Sanjeeda’s Instagram photos are also a testament to her love for travel. She often shares pictures and videos from her trips to exotic locations around the world, including scenic beaches, picturesque mountains, and vibrant cities.

Sanjeeda was born in Kuwait, but her family later moved to Mumbai, when she was a child. She completed her schooling and college education in Mumbai.

Sanjeeda was in a long-term relationship with her co-star Aamir Ali, whom she met on the sets of the TV show Kya Dill Mein Hai. The couple got married in 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed a daughter named Ayra in 2019. However, in 2020, there were reports of trouble in their marriage, and the couple eventually separated. They have not commented publicly on the reasons for their separation, but they continue to co-parent their daughter.

She made her acting debut in 2005 with the TV show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and gained popularity with her roles in TV series like Kayamath, Ek Hasina Thi, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. She has also acted in several Bollywood films, including Baghban, Pankh, and Taish.

Apart from acting, Sanjeeda is also an accomplished dancer and has participated in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She has won several awards for her performances in both acting and dancing.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Khejur 3 10 April 2021
১২০০ কোটি টাকা হাতিয়ে নেওয়ার পর ‘ঘুম ভাঙল’ কাস্টমসের
বাংলাদেশ
1680739858 photo
RR vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs for second successive win | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
1 43
পাকা নয় খান কাঁচা আম! সুগার দূর হবে! চুল-ত্বক ঝলমলে! আরও অনেক উপকার! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sanjeeda shaikh
Sanjeeda Shaikh Takes Hotness To A Different Level With Sexy Pictures On Instagram
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1624530943 368b22cb fab6 4825 ae53 f6748b49cf13

Who Said What After the Crucial Meeting With PM Modi on J&K

 wm Chattra union

চবি ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের সম্মেলন

 wm Akhtaruzzaman 21.07.2022

ঢাবির ‘চ‘ ইউনিটের পরীক্ষায় ভর্তিযোগ্য ২৪১ জন

 wm PM Press Conference 17 November 2021

‘বিএনপি ইলেকশন-মারামারিও করছে, আবার উসকিয়েও দিচ্ছে’

 1659026876 photo

CWG 2022: India’s schedule on July 29 | Commonwealth Games 2022 News

 ec bg2 20221222092737

শূন্য ঘোষিত ৫ আসনের উপ-নির্বাচনে কেন্দ্র নির্ধারণের নির্দেশ

 swara fahad 2

Swara Bhasker’s Haldi Ceremony with Fahad Ahmad Turns Into Holi Celebration

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Weight Loss 1

ওজন কমাতে যে খাবারগুলো খাবেন

 wm addcc

বেলারুশে সামরিক মহড়ায় দুই রুশ সেনা নিহত

 IMG 20230208 WA0015

জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে নাগরপুর উপজেলা আঃ লীগ সভাপতির আলোচনা সভা