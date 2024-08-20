মঙ্গলবার , ২০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৫ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Sanoj Mishra, Director of The Diary of West Bengal, Goes Missing After Kolkata Police Summons

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২০, ২০২৪ ১:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
Sanoj Mishra, Director of The Diary of West Bengal, Goes Missing After Kolkata Police Summons

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;


Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Sanoj Mishra, director of The Diary of West Bengal, has gone missing after travelling to Kolkata.

Sanoj Mishra, director of The Diary of West Bengal, has gone missing after travelling to Kolkata.

The controversy surrounding The Diary of West Bengal began earlier this year following the release of its trailer. Its depiction of violence in West Bengal triggered widespread criticism.

Sanoj Mishra, the director of the controversial film The Diary of West Bengal, has reportedly gone missing after travelling to Kolkata. According to media reports, Mishra was summoned by the Kolkata Police for questioning related to his film. Since his arrival in the city, he has been unreachable, with his phone turned off for the past 48 hours.

The controversy surrounding The Diary of West Bengal began earlier this year following the release of its trailer. The film’s depiction of violence in West Bengal triggered widespread criticism, leading to numerous threats against Mishra from various quarters. The situation escalated when the West Bengal Police issued a legal notice to him, accusing the film of tarnishing the state’s reputation.

Mishra’s family is deeply concerned about his disappearance, believing it to be connected to the threats he has been receiving due to his work on the film. His wife, Dwiti Mishra, shared her concerns in an interview with ABP Live. She revealed that her husband left home on the morning of August 14 to catch a flight to Kolkata after being summoned by the Kolkata Police. Mishra had promised to call her in the afternoon but has not been heard from since his arrival in Kolkata.

Dwiti Mishra explained that the last person to see Sanoj was his nephew, who dropped him off at the airport at around 7:30 am. Mishra’s flight was scheduled for 9:00 am, but after landing in Kolkata, all attempts to contact him failed. His wife grew increasingly anxious as the day progressed, and by evening, she decided to seek police assistance.

Initial investigations by the police revealed that Mishra’s phone was briefly active near a temple in Kolkata on the evening of August 15. However, it was switched off shortly afterward, and no further leads have been found. Dwiti has since filed a formal complaint at the Gomti Nagar police station, fearing that her husband’s life may be in danger.

Mishra’s wife firmly believes that his disappearance is linked to the ongoing legal troubles and threats surrounding the film. “He had been receiving continuous threats since the trailer was released,” Dwiti said, voicing her concern that her husband might be a victim of a larger conspiracy to silence him.

Meanwhile, The Diary of West Bengal is scheduled for release on August 30, 2024. In the latest legal development, the Kolkata Police also summoned Wasim Rizvi, associated with the film, in connection with an ongoing investigation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Cinematograph Act.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes br…Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

নাগরপুরে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দলের প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী ‍উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দলের প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী ‍উদযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
মৃত্যুর মুখ থেকে ফিরে এসেছে জবি শিক্ষার্থী অনিক
মৃত্যুর মুখ থেকে ফিরে এসেছে জবি শিক্ষার্থী অনিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবির প্রেক্ষিতে জবির মার্কেটিং বিভাগের চেয়ারম্যানকে অপসারণ
শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবির প্রেক্ষিতে জবির মার্কেটিং বিভাগের চেয়ারম্যানকে অপসারণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
লেনদেনের শীর্ষে গ্রামীণফোন – Corporate Sangbad
লেনদেনের শীর্ষে গ্রামীণফোন – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
মিথ্যা আশ্বাস

মিথ্যা আশ্বাস

 পদযাত্রায় সংঘর্ষ, ৬৩৬ জনকে আসামি করে মামলা

পদযাত্রায় সংঘর্ষ, ৬৩৬ জনকে আসামি করে মামলা

 ছিনতাইকারীদের চিনে ফেলায় অটোরিকশা চালককে খুন, গ্রেফতার ৩ – Corporate Sangbad

ছিনতাইকারীদের চিনে ফেলায় অটোরিকশা চালককে খুন, গ্রেফতার ৩ – Corporate Sangbad

 Kiran Rao to Sit on the Director’s Chair After Dhobi Ghat, Ex-Husband Aamir Khan to Produce the Film

Kiran Rao to Sit on the Director’s Chair After Dhobi Ghat, Ex-Husband Aamir Khan to Produce the Film

 দিনে কয়টি ডিম খাওয়া নিরাপদ?

দিনে কয়টি ডিম খাওয়া নিরাপদ?

 BCCI begins clearing dues of affected players after domestic season was curtailed due to COVID-19 | Cricket News

BCCI begins clearing dues of affected players after domestic season was curtailed due to COVID-19 | Cricket News

 নাগরপুরে দ্বিতীয় দিনেও ”অবরোধ” বিরোধী বিক্ষোভ মিছিল করেছে উপজেলা আ.লীগ

নাগরপুরে দ্বিতীয় দিনেও ”অবরোধ” বিরোধী বিক্ষোভ মিছিল করেছে উপজেলা আ.লীগ

 আদা শরীর থেকে মানে মানে দূর করবে হাই কোলেস্টেরলের সমস্যা ৷ Ginger helps to reduce High Cholesterol. – News18 Bangla

আদা শরীর থেকে মানে মানে দূর করবে হাই কোলেস্টেরলের সমস্যা ৷ Ginger helps to reduce High Cholesterol. – News18 Bangla

 ফেসবুকে মোবাইল ফোন বিক্রির নামে প্রতারণা

ফেসবুকে মোবাইল ফোন বিক্রির নামে প্রতারণা

 Global Handwashing Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

Global Handwashing Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance