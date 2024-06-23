Sara Ali Khan Controls Tears While Remembering SSR; Sonakshi Sinha Won’t Convert To Islam After Wedding

Actress Sara Ali Khan got emotional remembering her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara was asked about her “favourite memory” with Sushant on the sets of Kedarnath in her recent interview. The actress got teary-eyed as she recollected her thoughts.

Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal are all set to tie the knot. Zaheer’s father shed light on their marriage when he told Free Press Journal, “It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” Zaheer’s father further dismissed reports claiming Sonakshi might convert to Islam after her wedding.

As Kalki 2898 AD is nearing its release, fans are excited to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone reunite on screen after the success of Piku. The Shoojit Sircar directorial film was released in 2015 and became a hit both critically and commercially. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Deepika Padukone forgot to invite Amitabh to the success bash she hosted for the film.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is a Bollywood royalty. She belongs to the lineage of the Nawab of Pataudi and Rabindranath Tagore. However, did you know she is also related to the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar? Dilip Kumar and Sara Ali Khan share a special connection due to Sara’s maternal grandmother, Rukhsana Sultana.

In a big development in the Renuka Swamy murder case, it has now been reported that Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa had borrowed Rs 40 lakh to destroy evidence. As reported by India Today, Darshan recently shared his statement with the Karnataka police when he confessed that he had borrowed Rs 40 lakh from one of his friends to pay off other accused to destroy evidence. Besides this, it has also been reported that Darshan had already paid Rs 30 lakh to others to surrender.

