রবিবার , ২ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sara Ali Khan Drops Hot Pics With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from Their Exotic Vacay, Photos Go Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২, ২০২৪ ৯:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sara ali khan and ibrahim ali khan 2024 06 724e0fddb5173d4c5fa3d17200d37d15


Sara Ali Khan shares pics with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her friends from their recent vacay.

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. She recently returned to Mumbai from her exotic vacation.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has posted a series of hot photos with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan from their exotic getaway in Italy. Sara was also joined by her friends on the trip. In one of the photos, Sara cab be seen posing with her girl squad on a yacht. While another pic showed her all decked up in a sexy slip dress as she posed with her younger brother, who looked dapper in a black suit. Soon after Sara shared the pics, fans flooded the comment section with heartwarming compliments.

One user wrote, “best siblings!” Another one commented, “Finally after such a long time u posted… u can’t even imagine how much I waited for ur post… I really missed u Sara.” “You look gorgeous,” read a third comment.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is set to share the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming action comedy film. This fresh pairing has generated a lot of buzz. The film will be produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik and is expected to be a unique spy comedy. However, this is the first time Ayushmann Khurrana is working with Karan Johar. Pinkvilla has reported, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character.”

“The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead,” the source added.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

