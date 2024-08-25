রবিবার , ২৫ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১১ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sara Ali Khan Looks Chic In Casual Ethnic Wear, Spotted Clicking Selfies With Fans, Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan Looks Chic In Casual Ethnic Wear, Spotted Clicking Selfies With Fans, Video Goes Viral

Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan spotted in the city

Sara Ali Khan spotted in the city

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She has not announced new project. Reportedly, she will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in her next project

Sara Ali Khan is a down-to-earth actress and this is the reason why she is very popular among the masses. She enjoys a huge fan following. Today, Sara stepped out in the city for an event and was seen clicking selfies with fans. The actress obliged everyone and posed with a bright smile.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Sara in ethnic wear. She is looking very beautiful in simple and cool ethnic casuals. Sara completed the look with a pink colour cross-sling bag and opted for a no-makeup look. Fans were seen gathering her for selfies.

Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. She has not announced her new project. Reportedly, she will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana. An official announcement is still awaited. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik and is expected to be a unique spy comedy.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik and is expected to be a unique spy comedy. However, this will be first time Ayushmann Khurrana will be working Karan Johar. Pinkvilla has reported, “Karan and Guneet have been very excited about this subject as the script has shaped up well with a perfect blend of espionage elements with comedy. The script tick marks all the boxes of a commercial film as it has scale, thrill, and action with a lot of comedy, and the trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash feel that Ayushmann Khurrana fits the character.”

The film goes on floors in a couple of months and the official announcement with title is around the corner. The makers are in advanced stages of discussion with Sara Ali Khan to play the female lead,” the source added.

Aakash Kaushik, known for his work in comedy as a writer, is poised to make his directorial debut with this spy comedy. Preparations for the shoot are in full swing, with production scheduled to begin by June 2024. The movie is a joint venture between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close wat…Read More



Source link

