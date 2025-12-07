Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Pics As Kedarnath Clocks 7 Years, Fans Say ‘Miss You Sushant Singh Rajput’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 18:31 IST

Sara Ali Khan’s debut film Kedarnath was released in 2018. The film also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Pics As Kedarnath Clocks 7 Years, Fans Say ‘Miss You Sushant Singh Rajput’

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, released in 2018. The film, which also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was a hit at the box office. And today, the romantic drama has completed seven years, and to celebrate the special milestone, the actress shared throwback photos. She also penned an emotional note recalling all the special moments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of throwback photos and wrote, “7 years to Kedarnath. If only I could go back to 2017… not to change a single moment but to relive, cherish and truly appreciate every nanosecond of that magical time. I miss it everyday. But I really am grateful for all that it gave me and all that it taught me. And honestly everytime i go back to my favourite valley it continues to give me, teach me, love me, nurture me and remind me of all that i have been given. My introduction to black coffee, the genesis of my love for trekking, the start of my moon obsession, true desire for the camera, gratitude to my audience and the realisation of my fondness for pahadi khana. Thank you Sushant for introducing me to all of this. But mostly thank you for reminding me to always be curious and always try and learn. @gattukapoor i will always be grateful to you for this film, this journey and these memories. @kanika.d thank you for creating a world that i didn’t realise would become such an integral and sacred part of my world even today. @jehanhanda thank you being a genuine brother across all these years. 2017-Jai Bholenath.”

Take a look here:

Fans missed Sushant Singh Rajput

Fans immediately reacted and mentioned that they are missing the late actor after seeing throwback photos. One of the fans wrote, “Miss you Sushant brother.” Another wrote, “Love the way u still remember n thanks Sushant.”

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan’s Pati Patni Aur Who Locks March 2026 Release

After days of speculation and viral on-set videos, the makers dropped the first poster, introducing Ayushmann as Prajapati Pandey and teasing a world filled with love, laughter, and inevitable marital confusion. The official caption read, “Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya… Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring #AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo. With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi – 4th March 2026.”

The film marks director Mudassar Aziz’s return to the franchise after the first instalment, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. This time, the story promises a fresh twist with a new ensemble and more outrageous comic situations.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 07, 2025, 18:31 IST