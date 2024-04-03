Sara Ali Khan Sweats It Out In Gym, Shares Glimpse Of Her Workout Routine; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is a fitness lover and she never misses her gym. Often the actress has given a glimpse of her workout routine and today also she shared a video. Sara is seen doing a hard workout with full concentration while her trainer is recording.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a video in which we can see her doing a workout with rope. She is wearing purple colour shorts and a top. She is sweating. Recently, also Sara was seen exiting the gym. Fans surrounded her. Sara greeted them.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Sara was spotted distributing meals among the underprivileged ones in Mumbai, Sara requested the paparazzi not to photograph her. She was seen stepping out of her car with a bag of food and began distributing it to those people sitting at the corner of the road. Interestingly, this time she was observed requesting paps. The video gained popularity on social media, and her aunt Saba Ali Khan commented on the clip, showing her support. When Sara noticed the cameras, she became agitated and firmly told the photographers not to shoot her. In the viral videos, Sara was seen stating, “Please mat karo (do not record).” Many people in the comments section supported her, expressing that the paparazzi should respect her refusal and not invade her privacy. Even her aunt Saba Ali Khan stated, “I do the same every Saturday without calling paps. Don’t film it. Takes away from the cause. She is trying to say the same.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has experienced a few successes recently. The actress was featured in Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania. Sara is also being lauded for her performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Set in the pre-independence era, the film follows 22-year-old Usha, a college girl in Bombay, who works to help India win independence and establishes an underground radio station that fuels the Quit India Movement.