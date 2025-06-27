Sardaar Ji 3 Producer Doesn’t Want To Work With Pak Actors; TMKOC’s Jethalal, Babita Ji Quit Show? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 27, 2025, 21:49 IST

Sardaar Ji 3 will not be released in India. Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta’s absence from recent TMKOC episodes has raised eyebrows.

Diljit Dosanjh’s movie and TMKOC had everyone’s attention today.

While Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming movie, Sardaar Ji 3, has been facing backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, the producer of the film has now said that he does not support working with artists of a country that has been constantly attacking India. In a recent interview with NDTV, producer and Managing Director of White Hill Studios, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, opened up about the criticism that Diljit’s film has been facing.

Read More: Sardaar Ji 3 Producer Does Not Want To Work With Pakistani Actors: ‘I Do Not Support It’

Who does not know Jethalal and Babita ji? The iconic characters, played by Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta respectively in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, are widely loved by the audience. However, the current plot in the show doesn’t feature the favourite pair of characters. And therefore, their absence has left everyone wondering if Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta have left the popular sitcom.

Read More: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta Quit Asit Modi’s Show?

Konkona Sensharma recently revealed that while shooting for Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’, they carefully rehearsed for all the sex scenes, captured each frame, and showed them to the actors for approval. She said that the footage was then deleted in front of them, a practice that Konkona believes should become standard in the film industry to ensure the actors’ comfort and consent. Konkona directed the segment ‘The Mirror’ in the 2023 anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’. It stars Tilotama Shome, Amruta Subhash and Shrikant Yadav.

Read More: Konkona Sensharma On Rehearsing Sex Scenes In Lust Stories 2: ‘Deleted It In Front Of Them’

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt poem about comforting someone in their sad times. The poem resurfaced on Reddit and left fans divided. While some believe that the poem is a cry for help and that the actress is expressing her loneliness, others said that it’s a romantic poem that she wrote for her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Read More: Shraddha Kapoor’s Cryptic Emotional Note Leaves Fans Concerned: ‘She Is Silently Struggling’

Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan have been in the limelight for decades. They have received immense love from fans, but have also been subjected to controversies. In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Aditya mentions that while one gets used to the constant public scrutiny, it is also important to acknowledge one’s mistake and learn from it.

Read More: Aditya Narayan On ‘Chaddhi Na Utaari’ Video, Udit Narayan ‘Kiss’ Row: ‘Can’t Call Out For Mistakes’ | Exclusive

