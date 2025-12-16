Saumya Tandon Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar: ‘Everyone’s Talking About Akshaye Khanna But…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 23:30 IST

Saumya Tandon says Ranveer Singh’s restraint and silence in Dhurandhar prove his maturity as an actor, even as Akshaye Khanna earns acclaim.

Saumya Tandon and Ranveer Singh worked together in Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations across the country, not just for its massive box office success — crossing Rs 400 crore in India — but also for its powerhouse performances. While Akshaye Khanna’s portrayal has drawn widespread acclaim, actor Saumya Tandon believes Ranveer Singh’s contribution deserves equal recognition.

Speaking to Radio City, Saumya, who played Ulfat Hasin, the wife of Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait, shared her admiration for the film’s cast and director. She described Dhurandhar as a film made for the “brave,” adding that the “biggest of them all” is director Aditya Dhar for pulling off such an ambitious project.

‘I Love Ranveer in That Movie’

While acknowledging the praise coming Akshaye Khanna’s way, Saumya made it clear that Ranveer Singh’s performance deeply impressed her.

“I also want to say one more thing. Everybody’s talking about Akshaye, but I have to tell you, I love Ranveer in that movie.”

Explaining why Ranveer stood out for her, Saumya highlighted the actor’s restraint — something rarely discussed when it comes to superstars.

“Because, you know, the silent parts? Being a superstar, being a hero. He’s standing behind and giving the stage to Akshaye to do all those nuances. He’s very subtly standing behind as an actor and staying silent. I think it’s the sign of a very mature artist.”

Her comments underline the idea that Dhurandhar is as much about measured performances as it is about high-octane action and tension, with Ranveer consciously stepping back to let the narrative and co-actors shine.

Fans Agree With Saumya

Saumya’s remarks struck a chord with fans, many of whom echoed her thoughts in the comments section. “Absolutely true,” wrote one user, while another added, “The whole cast did soo well! EVERYBODY! And Ranveer Singh toh.”

Several fans praised Ranveer’s sense of security as an actor. “Very true without Ranveer this wouldn’t have been possible,” read one comment. Another wrote, “Very well said about Ranveer felt the same about him such a secure person and such a commitment to the character.”

The reactions suggest that audiences have taken note of Ranveer’s understated approach, even amid louder, more flamboyant performances around him.

Written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna plays the feared Rehman Dakait, while Saumya Tandon essays his wife, Ulfat Hasin. Ranveer Singh stars as spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Rehman’s gang as part of a covert mission.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 16, 2025, 23:30 IST

News movies bollywood Saumya Tandon Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar: ‘Everyone’s Talking About Akshaye Khanna But…’