Security of women wrestlers going to testify against Brij Bhushan removed: Vinesh Phogat | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat has alleged that the Delhi Police has removed the security detail assigned to female wrestlers who are set to provide testimony against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India ( WFI ), in a sexual harassment case being heard in Delhi court.Vinesh’s claim suggests that the withdrawal of security may potentially impact the wrestlers’ ability to safely appear in court and deliver their testimonies.“Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court,” Vinesh posted on X.

However, Delhi Police took note of Vinesh’s charge and issued a clarification saying “there is no order of withdrawal of security. If there is any delay in the security person reaching, that is being enquired.”

During their sit-in at Jantar Mantar, Vinesh along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik had spent nights on the streets.

On her arrival from the Paris Olympics, Vinesh said that her fight against the WFI would continue and hoped that “truth will prevail”.

Vinesh was disqualified for being overweight after reaching the 50kg final at the Olympics. Her appeal against the disqualification was rejected by the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).