SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi To Serve In High-Alert Military Zone Like BTS’ Jin; Fans Worried | Hollywood News

Yeoncheon, located in Gyeonggi Province near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), is known for housing the Republic of Korea Army’s 5th Infantry Division, nicknamed the “Key Division.”

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is gearing up for his mandatory military enlistment, and new details have emerged that reveal the gravity of his assignment. During a recent livestream appearance on Calm Down Man, fellow SEVENTEEN member Woozi casually shared that Hoshi will be posted in Yeoncheon — a name that carries serious weight for those familiar with South Korea’s military landscape.

“I have a friend who will enlist a day after me. He’ll go to Yeoncheon,” Woozi said. Though he didn’t name Hoshi directly, fans quickly connected the dots and realised that the SEVENTEEN performer is the one headed to this critical military zone.

Yeoncheon, located in Gyeonggi Province near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), is known for housing the Republic of Korea Army’s 5th Infantry Division, nicknamed the “Key Division.” This unit has long been responsible for defending South Korea’s northernmost front and played a pivotal role during the Korean War.

Posting to Yeoncheon is considered one of the more high-alert and intense assignments in the South Korean military. Soldiers stationed there are trained to operate under heightened vigilance and often face more demanding physical and environmental conditions than those in rear-area units.

Interestingly, BTS’ Jin also completed his training at the same Yeoncheon base. He was discharged on June 12, 2024, after completing 18 months of service, and was lauded for his dedication and performance during his time in the military.

Hoshi is scheduled to enlist on September 16, just one day after Woozi. While CARATs — SEVENTEEN’s loyal fandom — are proud of his commitment, many have expressed concern over the location of his assignment. Social media is already flooded with messages of support, love, and encouragement for the idol.

As Hoshi prepares to step away from the spotlight and serve his country, fans are united in wishing him a safe, healthy, and successful enlistment.

