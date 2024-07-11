বৃহস্পতিবার , ১১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৭শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy! Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Curves in Racy Bikini Looks from Her Beach Vacay, Check Out Hot Pics

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১১, ২০২৪ ৩:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Bhumi Pednekar sets the internet on fire with her hot bikini looks from her recent vacay. Check out her hot pics here.

Bhumi Pednekar is oozing hotness on the internet with her latest bikini pics in which she looks sexier than ever as she rocked a series of racy two pieces, revealing her hot curves. Bhumi, who is known for flaunting her enviable figure in daring outfits, treated fans to a sexy set of photos from her recent beach vacay.

In the pics, Bhumi can be seen showing off her bombshell body as she strikes a series of sensuous poses wearing baby pink-coloured crochet bikini set in two pics and floral print yellow-coloured bikini in other pics. The photo went viral in no time, with Bhumi’s fans drooling over her sexy looks.

Bhumi is considered one of the most versatile actors in the Indian film industry, given her incredible body of work. This year, she received immense praise for her stellar performance in Bhakshak.

Her superbly intense and brilliant act in the film has earned her incredible applause from all quarters. Amidst all the acclaim and love coming her way for Bhakshak, there were also conjectures about Bhumi wanting to have a career in Hollywood! When quizzed about the same, Bhumi said earlier this year, “I do have Hollywood aspirations. I feel it is the best time for artists to be ambitious because the world is now a melting pot of cultures, of diversity and authenticity. Actors now can have a very active career internationally because of the kind of films and series that are being made or the kind of roles that are being written for them.”

Entertainment Bureau

Source link

