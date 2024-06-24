Sexy! Disha Patani Flaunts Curves In A Sleeveless Black Corset Dress, Hot Photos Go Viral

Disha Patani has a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She has an impeccable sense of style and never fails to dish out major fashion goals. Having said that, the Bollywood actress recently flaunted her bomb shell body at an event in town.

Disha, who will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, looked sensational as she arrived in style donning a black bustier dress, featuring an extra-plunging neckline. She went for a minimal makeup look and a nude lip colour. She sported wavy locks and oozed hotness as she posed for the shutterbugs.

Have a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin’s action drama Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. Disha Patani was last seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s action drama Yodha, where she shares the screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Apart from her professional life, Disha often grabs headlines for her personal life. Time and again, she has been linked to Tiger Shroff. Though the duo never admitted to dating each other, they have always maintained that they are close friends. In a recent interview, Tiger, who was gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar, opened up about his relationship status.

“Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis ‘Disha’ mein jaa rahi hai?” Times Now.com asked Tiger, while hinting at his dating rumours with Disha. To this, Tiger wittily replied, “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam (I have only one direction/focus in my life which is my work).”