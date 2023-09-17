Sexy! Malaika Arora Looks Sizzling In Shimmer Outfits In Latest Photoshoot, Fans React; See Here

Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. More often than not, the Bollywood diva can be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout sesh. She is also equally popular among her admirers for her glamourous style of dressing. Maintaining that trajectory, Malaika Arora made everyone’s Sunday special by giving a glimpse of her latest avatar.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures, decked up in different ethnic outfits. From Gilded Gold Lehenga and the breathtaking Amber Gold ensemble to Blossom Ivory Organza Lehenga and the contemporary porcelain ensemble, Malaika Arora truly aced all the styles with swag. She wrote in the caption, “Delighted to be @frontierraas’s muse for their stunning new collection, “Songs Of Heaven” by Taraasa. Each piece embodies a blend of elegance, style, and grace & is super close to my heart ✨.”

Take a look:

Impressed by her beauty and charm, many celebs and fans filled the comment section with compliments. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “Everyone’s muse you are.” Orhan Awatramani commented, “Malaaa(with fire emojis)”. A fan wrote, “Sizzling hot ????????????????.” Another one commented, “Very beautiful.” Someone else said, “Can’t believe she is 49 ????.” A fan stated, “Looking stunning????.”

Malaika recently made the headlines after she shared her review of Jawan. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Malaika praised Shah Rukh Khan. “#Jawan #SRK, there is no one like you, the one n only KING!!! @nayanthara ur such a delight to watch on the big screen, congratulations @atlee47 n the entire team of #Jawan, @gaurikhan.”

Malaika was also in the news after rumours went viral that she and Arjun Kapoor have broken up. While the two have not issued any official statement regarding their alleged breakup as of now, Arjun and Malaika made joint appearances at a party and also stepped out for lunch, dismissing the rumours of their split.