Sexy! Neha Sharma Raises The Heat With Sultry Selfies In Golden Halter Top; See Hot Photos

Actress Neha Sharma is known for often raising the temperature on Instagram with her gorgeous photos. The actress doesn’t shy away from flaunting her curves in videos and photos on social media. In a new photo dump, she took things a notch higher with her sultry selfies in a golden halter top.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Weekend gone by… .” The actress looked beautiful in a shimmery golden halter top as she smiled at the camera. Her wavy hair framed her face perfectly and she opted for a glossy lip look.

Neha turned 36 on November 21. She rang in her birthday with her sister, actress Aisha Sharma in Dubai. Aisha penned an emotional note for her sister. “Birthday posts are the kind of posts people read on social and try to decipher a bond. A bond between partners, sisters, friends whatever it might be. But an Instagram post can never truly help anyone understand what the bond really is, at least not when it comes to my sister and I. It should be done nonetheless, so here it is,” Aisha began her post.

“You cannot really know Neha, unless you really know Neha. She is as nurturing, empathetic, sensitive as it gets and someone who knows how to really love and in my opinion the quality of how one loves is the greatest quality one can have. Neha loves and nurtures like no one else. A person with a great indomitable spirit and will. Happy Birthday Neha,” she added.

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Neha’s younger sister Aisha Sharma is also an actress.