 Buy cheap website traffic
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৭ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy! Neha Sharma Raises The Heat With Sultry Selfies In Golden Halter Top; See Hot Photos

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২১, ২০২৩ ১১:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
neha sharma 2023 12 36de82295f2587ccd6c2c1972545dfac


Neha Sharma's latest photos.

Neha Sharma’s latest photos.

Neha Sharma set temperatures rising with her latest photo dump. Watch it here.

Actress Neha Sharma is known for often raising the temperature on Instagram with her gorgeous photos. The actress doesn’t shy away from flaunting her curves in videos and photos on social media. In a new photo dump, she took things a notch higher with her sultry selfies in a golden halter top.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Weekend gone by… .” The actress looked beautiful in a shimmery golden halter top as she smiled at the camera. Her wavy hair framed her face perfectly and she opted for a glossy lip look.

Neha turned 36 on November 21. She rang in her birthday with her sister, actress Aisha Sharma in Dubai. Aisha penned an emotional note for her sister. “Birthday posts are the kind of posts people read on social and try to decipher a bond. A bond between partners, sisters, friends whatever it might be. But an Instagram post can never truly help anyone understand what the bond really is, at least not when it comes to my sister and I. It should be done nonetheless, so here it is,” Aisha began her post.

“You cannot really know Neha, unless you really know Neha. She is as nurturing, empathetic, sensitive as it gets and someone who knows how to really love and in my opinion the quality of how one loves is the greatest quality one can have. Neha loves and nurtures like no one else. A person with a great indomitable spirit and will. Happy Birthday Neha,” she added.

Neha Sharma has appeared in films such as Crook, Tum Bin, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, and Tanhaji among others. She was last seen in Jogira Sara Ra Ra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film also featured Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in key roles. Neha’s younger sister Aisha Sharma is also an actress.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG Bulbul Arrested 21 12 2023 800x420
কার্ড চুরি করে এটিএম বুথ থেকে টাকা তোলা তরুণ গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1703181677 photo
Ton-up Gill, Jaiswal enjoy good outing in intra-squad game; India train behind closed doors | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
prague3 800x420
প্রাগে ইউনিভার্সিটিতে বন্দুকধারীর হামলা, নিহত ১৫
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
neha sharma 2023 12 36de82295f2587ccd6c2c1972545dfac 16x9
Sexy! Neha Sharma Raises The Heat With Sultry Selfies In Golden Halter Top; See Hot Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
greta

These Social Media Activists Make the World a Better Place

 1652306278 photo

IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Marsh’s all-round heroics keep DC’s play-off hopes alive | Cricket News

 received 3210700562551048

দেশবাসীকে বিদ্যুৎ নিয়ে সরকারের আত্মতুষ্টির খেসারত দিতে হচ্ছে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 studio project 31 9

2nd Schedule of Shooting for Varsha Vishwanath’s Movie Begins in Vizag

 wm Photo Branding 1 copy 17

চট্টগ্রামে নালায় পড়ে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ছাত্রী নিখোঁজ

 kim namjoon 166927659416x9

Kim Namjoon is a Visual Treat in the First Teaser of His Solo Album Indigo, See Pics

 wm nuru 800x416

ড. রেজা কিবরিয়া গাঁজাখুরি কথা বলেন: নুর

 collage maker 06 dec 2022 10.13 am 167030211216x9

TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Arrested Again by Gujarat Police, Accused of Misuse of Money Collected Through Crowd-funding

 blood 1 168380614916x9

সাবধান! থ্যালাসেমিয়া অবহেলা করছেন না তো? জীবনে নেমে আসতে পারে আরও বড় ‘বিপদ’! জেনে নিন কী বলেছেন বিশেষজ্ঞ Blood Test Negligence can create big health problem be careful about this disease – News18 Bangla

 studio project 20 1

Kannada TV Actor Soujanya Dies by Suicide at 25, Leaves Behind Note Blaming ‘Mental State’