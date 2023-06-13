মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ জুন ২০২৩ | ৩০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy! Nikki Tamboli Slips Into a Bathrobe, Flaunts Her Toned Legs In Hot Photo; See Here

nikki tamboli 2


Nikki Tamboli was seen wearing a bathrobe in a new photo.

Nikki Tamboli was seen wearing a bathrobe in a new photo.

A sexy Nikki Tamboli was seen sporting a bathrobe to chill with a friend. See viral photo.

Nikki Tamboli sure knows how to leave tongues wagging. Nikki often shares sexy photos, showing off her flaunting her bombshell body in hot videos and photo shoots and grabbing everyone’s attention. However, today, she has fans’ attention for her boomerang video in which she is seen wearing a bathrobe.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Nikki reposted a boomerang video shared by her friend in which the actress was seen wearing a bathrobe and flaunting her toned legs. In the hot video, Nikki — who became a household name for her participation in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 — was seen busy on the phone while her friend recorded her.

nikki tamboli pic
Nikki Tamboli raises temperatures by posing in a bathrobe.

Nikki recently made headlines for her bold photo shoot for a magazine. Decked up like a bride, Nikki wore a plunging blouse and showing off her cleavage as she posed for a magazine. Stricking different poses for the camera, Nikki stole hearts with her look.

Nikki also revealed that she tried out another glamourous bridal look for the same magazine and sported a daring backless blouse.

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show Sirf Tum in 2021. Last year, Nikki also romanced Shaheer Shaikh in a music video titled Ek Haseena Ne. However, the actress has now been missing from our TV screens for a long time.

In a recent interview, Nikki Tamboli mentioned that she does not want to do television shows as of now and rather wants to make her Bollywood debut soon. “I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don’t want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon,” Nikki told ETimes.

