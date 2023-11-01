বুধবার , ১ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sexy! Pooja Hegde Flaunts Cleavage in Bold Plunging Gown, Hot Video Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১, ২০২৩ ৪:৫২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
pooja hegde sexy video 2023 10 9c061de879aa7373a3a15abf7942bf58


Pooja Hegde turns heads in a sexy outfit.

Pooja Hegde turns heads in a sexy outfit.

Pooja Hegde looked sexy in a gown at an event in Mumbai. The actress flaunted her curves in a hot video. Watch it here.

Pooja Hegde looked smoking hot as she stepped out on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was seen making her way to the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in the city wearing a sexy coffee coloured gown. The gown featured a plunging neckline which allowed Pooja to flaunt her curves. The dress also featured a massive thigh-high slit that elevated the glam factor. Pooja opted to sport minimal make-up and jewellery with the dress.

The actress was seen posing for the cameras on the red carpet of the event. She flashed her contagious smile for the paparazzi before she made her way to the launch event. Watch the video below:

Pooja often makes headlines for her sexy photos on Instagram. The actress recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with a getaway to the picturesque Maldives, where she set the internet ablaze with her scintillating pictures. In one of her beachside photos, Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a green monokini, her hair dancing in the sea breeze. With a minimalistic, makeup-free look and no accessories, the actress left fans swooning with her natural beauty. Flaunting her enviable curves, Pooja captioned the post, “Island baby.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde’s most recent film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” was released in 2023. The film boasted an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film was produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Meanwhile, besides Pooja Hegde, the Jio World Plaza was attended by Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made their way to the launch.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Merin academy 800x420
মেরিন একাডেমির কমান্ড্যান্ট পেলেন আউটস্ট্যান্ডিং অ্যাওয়ার্ড
বাংলাদেশ
photo
All you need to know about Pakistan’s chances of reaching World Cup semi-finals after big win over Bangladesh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 6 11 169877650316x9
শরীরের হাজারো সমস্যা দূর করে এক চিমটে হিংhing or asafoetida can solve many physical problems though used in small quantity – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
pooja hegde sexy video 2023 10 9c061de879aa7373a3a15abf7942bf58 16x9
Sexy! Pooja Hegde Flaunts Cleavage in Bold Plunging Gown, Hot Video Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1697408223 photo

Odi World Cup: Watch: Crying fan hugs Mujeeb Ur Rahman after Afghanistan’s famous win | Cricket News

 wm Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni at Parliament

‘শিক্ষার্থীদের ভ্যাকসিন দেওয়ার পর বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের হল খোলা হবে’

 1689559838 photo

MLC Live: MI New York 4 down against Los Angeles Knight Riders

 wm Shireen Akhter 27.10.2023 800x420

উপরে আল্লাহ নিচে আছেন শেখ হাসিনা: চবি উপাচার্য

 256395464 430381515380461 2495672852727173030 n

শামীম রহমান (রুবা)এর ১ম মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী

 priyanka nick

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Want ‘At Least’ One More Child, After Welcoming Daughter: Report

 1649230350 photo

IPL 2022: KKR vs MI – Head-to-head stats, highest run-getters and wicket-takers | Cricket News

 FB IMG 1670232090670

তৃতীয় বার  নোয়াখালী জেলা আওয়ামীলীগের  সভাপতি   অধ্যক্ষ খায়রুল আনম চৌধুরী সেলিম

 1625989530 disha patani

Disha Patani Looks Like a Dream in Animal Print Bikini, Flaunts Her Fit Body

 puneeth rajkumar 2

Actor’s Condition Serious, Say Doctors; Worried Fans Pray for Kannada Star