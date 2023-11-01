Sexy! Pooja Hegde Flaunts Cleavage in Bold Plunging Gown, Hot Video Goes Viral

Pooja Hegde looked smoking hot as she stepped out on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was seen making her way to the grand launch of the Jio World Plaza in the city wearing a sexy coffee coloured gown. The gown featured a plunging neckline which allowed Pooja to flaunt her curves. The dress also featured a massive thigh-high slit that elevated the glam factor. Pooja opted to sport minimal make-up and jewellery with the dress.

The actress was seen posing for the cameras on the red carpet of the event. She flashed her contagious smile for the paparazzi before she made her way to the launch event. Watch the video below:

Pooja often makes headlines for her sexy photos on Instagram. The actress recently celebrated her 33rd birthday with a getaway to the picturesque Maldives, where she set the internet ablaze with her scintillating pictures. In one of her beachside photos, Pooja Hegde looked stunning in a green monokini, her hair dancing in the sea breeze. With a minimalistic, makeup-free look and no accessories, the actress left fans swooning with her natural beauty. Flaunting her enviable curves, Pooja captioned the post, “Island baby.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde’s most recent film, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” was released in 2023. The film boasted an ensemble cast, including Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Shehnaaz Gill, among others. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film was produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

Meanwhile, besides Pooja Hegde, the Jio World Plaza was attended by Kareena, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh made their way to the launch.