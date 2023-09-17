Sexy! Shehnaaz Gill Goes Bold In A Plunging Neckline Nude Gown On TIFF Red Carpet; See Viral Photos

Bigg Boss alum Shehnaaz Gill’s sex comedy Thank You For Coming was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi as an ensemble. The film was received well at the premiere and Shehnaaz took to Instagram on Saturday to express her feelings about walking on an international red carpet.

Shehnaaz graced the red carpet in a shimmery orangish-nude gown with a plunging neckline, flaunting her curves at the film festival. She shared photos on Instagram with the caption, “Celebrating and taking it all in one breath at a time. This carpet, this air, this all feels so surreal. Sinking in all in. This magical international carpet premiering my film with a sold-out show, it all feels nothing less than a dream. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, a young naive girl from a small town in Punjab can come this far, then so can you… never give up on your dreams. Work the hardest when given the opportunity and no one can stop you from growing!”

She also shared photos with her cast members. While Bhumi opted for a sexy grey gown with a cinched waist, Kusha wore a lavender floor-length cocktail dress with a plunging neckline. Meanwhile, Dolly a white bralette with a matching skirt and Shibani opted for a sleek black dress.

Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming is produced by Rhea Kapoor and also features her father Anil Kapoor. The film was first premiered at the festival on Friday, September 15 and then on Saturday, September 16.

The shows on both days, held at Roy Thomson Hall and Royal Alexandra Theatre, sold out all their tickets. The shows were houseful, with select seats being held for allotment at the venue, which too was high in demand as audiences eagerly anticipated this must-watch chick flick that addresses women’s sensuality in a quirky way.