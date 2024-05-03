শুক্রবার , ৩ মে ২০২৪ | ২০শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sexy! Triptii Dimri Turns Up the Heat in Very Racy Thigh-Hight Slit Dress, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

triptii dimri sexy video 2024 05 bd9075d6903bcc863bde3708afa1da84


Triptii Dimri looks sizzling hot in a cutout dress with a thigh-high slit.

Triptii Dimri of ‘Animal’ movie fame showed off her incredible figure in the fitted number with a thigh-high slit. Check out her sexy video here.

Triptii Dimri, who became a household name after her special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’, put her curves on display while rocking a black and silver figure-hugging black dress with a flirty thigh-high slit as she arrived in style at a fashion award show in Mumbai on Thursday.

Her makeup looked glamorous, as usual, as she opted to rock bronzer and highlighter for shimmery glow, blush and a nude lipstick. The actress greeted the paparazzi with a big smile as she posed for them on the red carpet. Netizens were all praise for Triptii’s glamorous look.

Meanwhile, Triptii is all set to share screen space with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. The two have collaborated in a film, titled ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. The retro drama will be releasing on 11th October 2024.

Tripti made her debut in the year 2017, with the comedy film ‘Poster Boys’ and went on to gain recognition for her performances in Anvita Dutt’s supernatural drama flick ‘Bulbbul’ and period film ‘Qala’. She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Bad Newz. The film is releasing on July 19, 2024.

Earlier this year, Triptii wrapped up the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii posed with the film’s clapperboard and shared news with their fans.

Triptii Dimri is currently enjoying the success of Animal. Released in December 2023, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Triptii’s chemistry with Ranbir in the movie was widely loved by all. Her intimate scenes with Ranbir created quite a buzz on the internet.

