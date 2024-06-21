Sexy Video! Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in Very Plunging Corset, Hot Video Goes Viral | Watch

Bollywood actress Disha Patani flaunted her bombshell body at a high-profile event in Mumbai on Thursday. Disha, who will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, looked sensational as she arrived in style donning a black bustier featuring an extra-plunging neckline and a matching ruched skirt with a side train.

Disha went for a minimal makeup look and a nude lip colour. She sported wavy locks and opted for high heels with her racy outfit. The actress oozed hotness as she posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Strangely, Disha was missing from the pre-release event of her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The event, which took place in Mumbai on Wednesday, saw Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in attendance.

Amitabh Bachchan bought the first ticket of Kalki 2898 AD during the event. Kalki 2898 AD producer C. Aswani Dutt handed over the ticket to Amitabh on stage. The actor, who paid Rs 500 after receiving the first ticket of the movie, was all praise for the producer for being extremely supportive throughout the film’s shoot.

Amitabh even touched Aswani Dutt’s feet and called him “the most simple and humble human being” he’s ever met. “Every time you are on set, he is the first person to be there. He is at the airport to receive you. Jab kabhi bhi hum koi aisa kaam kar rahe ho jo inko lage nahi karna chahiye kyuki takleef hogi, he’ll be like, ‘don’t make them do these stunts or have you taken precautions or not?’ Nobody thinks like this. Thank you so much sir,” Amitabh said during the event.