Sexy Video! Dua Lipa Slips into Very Racy Bikini for 29th Birthday Bash, Hot Pics Go Viral; Watch

Dua Lipa is known for her bold fashion choices, and her 29th birthday celebration was no exception. The London-born pop star celebrated her big day in style, donning a flamenco-inspired racy outfit that perfectly matched the vibe of Ibiza. The “Houdini” singer took to Instagram to share highlights from her birthday bash, captioning her post, “Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun ❤️‍.”

Dua’s outfit featured a sheer, flowing red dress with ruffled detailing, evoking a sense of Spanish flair. Beneath the see-through fabric, she wore a lacy black bikini set. She completed her sexy look with strappy black heels, effortlessly combining glamour with the relaxed vibes of the island.

In her photo carousel, Dua was seen dancing the night away with friends and her current boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The celebration seemed to be filled with joy, as she laughed over slices of birthday cake, popped bottles of champagne, and enjoyed the picturesque surroundings of Ibiza.

Ibiza has become a favorite birthday destination for Dua, who has made it an annual tradition to celebrate on the Spanish island. During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast earlier this year, the singer described her love for Ibiza, saying, “It’s really chill, beautiful little beaches, little coves—it’s amazing. And then you can dip out once a week and go to DC10 [nightclub] and just rave. So you just need… it’s about balance.”

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Dua Lipa, as she is set to perform in India later this year. The singer will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024, scheduled for November 30, 2024, at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai. The concert is part of her tour supporting her third album, Radical Optimism, which debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries. The album has already made waves, becoming the biggest debut by a UK artist in 2024 and achieving the highest week-one sales by a UK female artist since 2021.